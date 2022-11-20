NFL Sunday primer: Bills-Browns in Detroit, Jeff Saturday goes for 2-0

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Buffalo Bills play a home-away-from-home game, Jeff Saturday seeks a 2-0 start as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and the Minnesota Vikings see what they can do for an encore on the Sunday of Week 11 of the NFL season. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight The Bills and Cleveland Browns will play at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The NFL relocated the game Thursday from Orchard Park, N.Y., because of the massive snowstorm in western New York, with accumulations being measured in feet rather than in inches.

It’s not an ideal scenario for the Bills as they attempt to end a two-game losing streak that knocked them from first place in the AFC East and led some observers to question their once widely acknowledged status as the Super Bowl favorite. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown six interceptions over the past three games and has been dealing with an elbow injury.

Orchard Park, home of the @BuffaloBills, has seen 66 inches of snow in the last 24 hours!



This is the highest 24-hour snow total ever recorded in New York state.



📸: @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/0TA75yr8M9 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) November 19, 2022

It will be an interesting scene for a rare neutral-site NFL game within the United States; Bills fans usually travel well but face weather-related obstacles in the Buffalo area if they want to get to this game. The Bills canceled their practice Friday and met virtually. The Browns traveled by bus from Cleveland to Detroit for their second-to-last game without suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Colts host the Philadelphia Eagles in another early-afternoon game as Saturday coaches his first game in Indianapolis. He never had coached above the high school level when Colts owner Jim Irsay hired him to replace the fired Frank Reich.

Expectations were decidedly low, at least outside the organization. But the Saturday-led Colts, after a last-minute starting-quarterback switch to Matt Ryan, began with a road triumph last Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. The competition is far more formidable this time: an Eagles team coming off its first loss of the season following an 8-0 beginning.

The Washington Commanders used their running game to control the clock in their victory Monday night over the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Eagles gave a sloppy performance. The offense had four turnovers. The defense allowed a dozen third-down conversations. Veteran defender Brandon Graham committed a silly penalty at game’s end to seal the defeat. As the Eagles seek a rebound, they probably will have to demonstrate they can slow down Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor.

The Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in a late-afternoon game in Minneapolis, trying to improve their record to 9-1. They’re suddenly on even footing with the Eagles in the race for the top seed in the NFC playoff field and the first-round bye that comes with it.

They beat the Bills in Orchard Park last Sunday in the most compelling game of the NFL season thus far. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson provided a memorably great catch on a key fourth-down play. The Vikings took the lead late in regulation with a touchdown on a fumbled snap by the Bills on a quarterback sneak to try to move the ball away from their own goal line. The Bills forced overtime with a quick rush down the field for a field goal, but the Vikings prevailed in the extra session.

Now they host another NFC contender, the Cowboys. The Vikings can take another meaningful step toward showing that they can be trusted to be considered a true upper-tier team and a viable Super Bowl contender.

