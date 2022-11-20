No. 16 Virginia dominates late for another uplifting victory

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — The 16th-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team capped an emotional weekend by rallying past No. 19 Illinois, 70-61, on Sunday in the championship game of the Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena. The Cavaliers got it done thanks to a decisive late run and relentless defense down the stretch.

Virginia (4-0) held Illinois (4-1) without a field goal for nearly all of the final four minutes as they reeled off 13 consecutive points, most of them coming from the free throw line. Reece Beekman was named tournament most outstanding player after notching a game-high 17 points, including a three-point play with 3:11 left that put Virginia ahead for good at 60-58. The junior guard shot 6 for 8 at the foul line and added four rebounds and three assists.

After the game, tournament organizers presented Beekman with a gold chain for being named MVP. He also posed for pictures with a championship belt while being mobbed by teammates in what the players and Coach Tony Bennett called a moment of relief amid the heartache back home.

“It feels great in the moment, but because I think even more so now we know what truly matters,” Bennett said. “Our families, our faith, appreciating the gift of each day. When you have a momentary celebration like this, it enables you to enjoy it and it seems to matter, but in the big picture it doesn’t. What matters are the things that have been brought front and center.”

The Cavaliers played one day after a memorial service was held at John Paul Jones Arena, their home court, that honored the memory of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, the football players fatally shot Nov. 13. Another player, Mike Hollins Jr., is recovering in the hospital following multiple surgeries after a gunman opened fire on a charter bus carrying approximately 25 students that had come back to campus following a school trip to D.C.

“We just wanted to come out and play for the guys — for Lavel, D’Sean and Devin,” Beekman said. “So just playing for them, having them in our hearts and just praying for their families and their teammates. We just wanted to show our respect and come out and win, [and] that’s what we did.”

A basketball game scheduled for Monday was canceled, but players returned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday for games in Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday. The players practiced Saturday but were able to watch part of the memorial service while on the bus to the arena.

Several members of the basketball team, including starting center Kadin Shedrick, were close with the victims. Shedrick said he often played video games with Perry. Their favorite was the FIFA soccer series.

“It’s just been tough this whole week, but Coach emphasized this trip could be our release away from what was going on and motivation,” Virginia forward Jayden Gardner said. “[Chandler, Davis, Perry] were watching over us playing, and the team, we rallied. All across the world, really, there’s been support for Virginia. I think we came together this trip and showed what we’re capable of.”

Gardner finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Guard Kihei Clark chipped in 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. The Cavaliers finished 25 for 32 (78.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Virginia made 20 of 24 foul shots (83.3 percent) in the second half, following a script it used Friday night to beat No. 5 Baylor, 86-79.

Virginia forced 13 turnovers and held a 19-9 advantage in points off turnovers. Beekman stood out on defense, helping to limit Illini leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting. Shannon, who committed a game-high six turnovers, entered the game averaging 24.3 points.

A moment of silence was held before the national anthem in the tournament’s opening round, and players again Sunday wore blue warmup shirts with the last names of the victims across the back and “UVASTRONG” across the chest. Illinois players wore the same shirts during warmups.

“Everything they’re going through is tragedy,” Illini Coach Brad Underwood said of the Cavaliers. “I just can’t imagine. It meant a lot to us that they allowed us to wear their shooting shirts.”

Jayden Epps led Illinois with 14 points. The only other Illini player to score in double figures was Coleman Hawkins, who had 10.

