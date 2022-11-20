What should LGBTQ soccer fans expect at the Qatar World Cup? A guide.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

World Cup organizers expect a total of 1.2 million fans to descend on Qatar for the 2022 soccer tournament — the first time it has been hosted in a Middle East nation in the event’s 92-year history. Every single one of those visitors, the Persian Gulf state’s ruler insists, is welcome.

But for LGBTQ fans, that may not be immediately obvious. Same-sex sexual activities are punishable in Qatar with a prison sentence and potentially — although it is never known to have been carried out — even capital punishment.

Here’s our quick guide to what LGBTQ soccer fans visiting Qatar can expect.

What does the law in Qatar say about being LGBTQ?

Qatar has multiple laws in place that criminalize LGBTQ people, in particular gay men.

Sex between adult men is prohibited and punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to a recent U.S. State Department report. The same does not explicitly apply to women.

The gulf state operates religious sharia courts, legally allowing for the possibility of married Muslim men to be executed if they are found to have engaged in adultery. For this reason the Human Dignity Trust, a London-based legal group that campaigns for LGBTQ rights worldwide, includes Qatar on its list of 11 countries around the world where the death penalty is a legal possibility for LGBTQ people, although it is not known to have ever been used specifically for this purpose in Qatar.

There are recent reports that LGBTQ people have been arrested and mistreated in the Persian Gulf state, including in the months before the World Cup, according to a recent analysis from New York-based Human Rights Watch. Researchers from the organization documented six cases of severe and repeated beatings and five cases of sexual harassment by officials between 2019 and 2022 against four transgender women, a bisexual woman and a gay man. The Washington Post could not independently verify the accounts from the report.

What are the rules for LGBTQ fans inside official FIFA tournament zones?

FIFA, the global soccer organization that organizes the World Cup, insists that LGBTQ fans will be welcome alongside all other visitors this year. At the same time, it advises travelers to respect local culture and use common sense, but provides scant detail on what that entails.

Inside official tournament zones, FIFA says fans will be able to express their identity however they wish. “There is no risk; they are welcome to express themselves; they are welcome to express their love for their partners,” Gerdine Lindhout, FIFA’s head of fan experience, told ITV News on Wednesday. “They won’t get into trouble for public displays of affection.”

But when asked by The Post about what guidance existed outside the official zones, including where fan accommodations are located, a spokesman for the soccer association said by email that this was the responsibility of the host nation, Qatar.

Is it safe for LGBTQ fans outside tournament zones in Qatar?

Qatar has repeatedly insisted that everyone is welcome at this year’s World Cup and that LGBTQ people are no exception. The country is opening its doors “without discrimination,” ruling Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told the U.N. General Assembly in September. The organizers also publicly confirmed that there are no restrictions on who is able to share accommodations while visiting for the World Cup.

When contacted by The Post, the event’s Qatari organizers suggested that all foreign travelers consider limiting public expressions of physical intimacy in line with local customs. “Everyone is welcome in Qatar, but we are a conservative country and any public display of affection, regardless of orientation, is frowned upon,” officials said in an emailed statement. “We simply ask for people to respect our culture.”

Despite vows that everyone will be welcomed, attitudes toward LGBTQ people can be conservative in the country. Khalid Salman, a former Qatari soccer player and official ambassador for this year’s tournament, told German television in an interview published this month that homosexuality is “damage in the mind.”

FIFA World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman describes homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” during an interview with German television ZDF.



The whole documentary “Geheimsache Katar” is out now: https://t.co/6QEUNDqUCJ@jochenbreyer @Fried_julia @ZDFheute @ZDF #qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/qJNOJk2pA8 — ZDF sportstudio (@sportstudio) November 8, 2022

The U.S. Embassy in Doha urged American visitors to the tournament to consider both cultural and legal differences and that “sexual intercourse outside of marriage is illegal in Qatar.” The State Department advises that all same-sex sexual relations between men are also forbidden, even if consensual. “Penalties include lashing, lengthy prison sentences and/or deportation. There is no law criminalizing same-sex sexual relations between women, though cultural norms are conservative,” its travel advice page for Qatar says.

Britain, meanwhile, has provided advice that has appeared contradictory. In a radio interview last month, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged LGBTQ travelers to show “a little bit of flex and compromise” when in Qatar, but the prime minister’s office later rebuked this, saying that people should never have to “compromise who they are,” according to the Associated Press. The U.K.’s official advice says, “Private life in Qatar is largely respected but any intimacy between persons in public can be considered offensive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or intent.”

Human rights groups and soccer fan clubs have criticized FIFA’s decision to let Qatar host the event, and many LGBTQ fans are dissatisfied with how the association has handled their safety concerns. “We have received nothing but vaguely worded statements of no real substance,” three English groups representing LGBTQ fans said in a joint statement this month, accusing FIFA of breaching its own commitment to using soccer as a tool for promoting human rights.

What steps can LGBTQ fans take to stay safe?

Antonio Pablo Herrero, a travel consultant specializing in LGBTQ tourism, has blunt advice for LGBTQ fans: “If you want to be safe, don’t go there,” he told The Post.

However, for travelers who decide to go ahead with visiting, Herrero advises concealing any visible expressions of LGBTQ identity while in Qatar. This means considering the clothes you choose to wear, deleting LGBTQ-specific dating apps from your cellphone, and — if you travel with a partner — making efforts to hide your relationship in public.

How have soccer teams expressed their support for LGBTQ fans?

In solidarity, several top qualifying teams say they plan to feature rainbow flags in their traveling entourage and on their kits. The England squad flew to Doha on a Virgin Atlantic aircraft named “Rain Bow” painted with the airline’s LGBTQ+ mascot. The captains of several European nations, including Germany, say they will wear the rainbow symbol around their arms on the pitch — irrespective of whether it is permitted by FIFA. The U.S. squad has altered its official logo to include the seven colors of the LGBTQ rainbow as well, its coach told a news conference last week, according to Reuters.

“When we are on the world stage and when we are in a venue like Qatar, it is important to bring awareness to these issues,” said Gregg Berhalter, head of the U.S. squad. “We recognize that Qatar has made strides and there has been a ton of progress, but there’s some work still to do.”

