World Cup live updates Qatar vs. Ecuador to kick off soccer’s premier event

The 2022 World Cup is finally here, five months later than the quadrennial event’s usual June-July window in an attempt to avoid the extreme summer heat in Qatar. The host nation kicks things off Sunday in the Group A opener against Ecuador, a South American qualifier. After more than a decade of planning, controversy and concern, the soccer takes center stage. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern, and the U.S. broadcast is on Fox Sports 1. Follow along for live updates.
