World Cup live updates Qatar vs. Ecuador to kick off soccer’s premier event

Ecuador fans gather in Qatar ahead of the opening match of the World Cup. (Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated November 20, 2022 at 9:43 a.m. EST|Published November 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST

The 2022 World Cup is finally here, five months later than the quadrennial event’s usual June-July window in an attempt to avoid the extreme summer heat in Qatar. The host nation kicks things off Sunday in the Group A opener against Ecuador, a South American qualifier. After more than a decade of planning, controversy and concern, the soccer takes center stage. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern, and the U.S. broadcast is on Fox Sports 1. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Qatar received an automatic bid as the host nation and was slotted into the host’s traditional spot in Group A for its World Cup debut. Ecuador earned its fourth World Cup berth and its first since 2014 by finishing fourth in South American qualifying. La Tri has advanced beyond the group stage only once, in 2016.
  • Qatar and Ecuador are two of the four lowest-ranked teams in the 32-team field. Ecuador (at No. 44) and Qatar (at No. 50) are ahead of only Saudi Arabia (No. 51) and Ghana (No. 61) in the world rankings, and neither is favored to advance out of their group. A loss Sunday would be particularly damaging to either team’s chances of reaching the round of 16.
  • This is the only game scheduled for the opening day of the tournament. The World Cup continues Monday with three group-stage games: England vs. Iran (8 a.m. Eastern, Fox Sports 1), Senegal vs. Netherlands (11 a.m. Eastern, Fox) and United States vs. Wales (2 p.m. Eastern, Fox).
