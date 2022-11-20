World Cup live updates Qatar vs. Ecuador to kick off soccer’s premier event

Qatar received an automatic bid as the host nation and was slotted into the host’s traditional spot in Group A for its World Cup debut. Ecuador earned its fourth World Cup berth and its first since 2014 by finishing fourth in South American qualifying. La Tri has advanced beyond the group stage only once, in 2016.

Qatar and Ecuador are two of the four lowest-ranked teams in the 32-team field. Ecuador (at No. 44) and Qatar (at No. 50) are ahead of only Saudi Arabia (No. 51) and Ghana (No. 61) in the world rankings, and neither is favored to advance out of their group. A loss Sunday would be particularly damaging to either team’s chances of reaching the round of 16.