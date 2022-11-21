Football Top 20: St. John’s, Spalding on top after championship wins

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s began this season as the top-ranked team in The Washington Post’s rankings. After struggling in October, the Cadets fell within the top 10. Following its win over previous No. 1 DeMatha for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, St. John’s returns to the top spot this week. Archbishop Spalding also won its league, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A conference, to jump a spot to No. 2.

Other champions in recent days include No. 12 Archbishop Carroll, which won the WCAC Metro division, and No. 13 St. Mary’s (Annapolis), which triumphed in the MIAA B conference.

The top public schools are advancing deeper into their postseasons. No. 6 C.H. Flowers and No. 8 Wise will play this week for a spot in the Maryland 4A final; No. 14 Theodore Roosevelt will face Dunbar in the D.C. Turkey Bowl. Patriot joins the rankings ahead of a test against No. 5 Freedom (Woodbridge) in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

1. St. John’s (8-4) Last ranked: 2

Wide receiver Asa Gregg caught the game-winning touchdown in the Cadets’ 7-3 win over No. 3 DeMatha for the WCAC championship.

Next: Season complete

2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) LR: 3

The Cavaliers won their first MIAA A conference championship, 34-10, over Calvert Hall.

Next: Season complete

3. DeMatha (10-2) LR: 1

The Stags’ lone WCAC loss came against No. 1 St. John’s, 7-3, in the league’s finale.

Next: Season complete

4. Quince Orchard (12-0) LR: 4

With a 21-6 win over Old Mill, the Cougars qualified for their sixth consecutive Maryland 4A semifinals appearance.

Next: Friday vs. No. 18 Broadneck, 7 p.m.

5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (12-0) LR: 5

Quarterback Tristan Evans accounted for nine touchdowns in the Eagles’ 70-35 win over Champe in the Virginia Class 6 postseason’s second round.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 20 Patriot, 1 p.m.

6. C.H. Flowers (12-0) LR: 6

The Jaguars reached back-to-back Maryland 4A semifinals with their 28-6 win over Paint Branch.

Next: Friday vs. No. 8 Wise, 7 p.m.

7. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 7

After a strong start, the Olney private school lost its final two games.

Next: Season complete

8. Wise (11-1) LR: 8

Linebacker Rico Murray led the Pumas with nine tackles in their 51-7 win over Blair in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.

Next: Friday at No. 6 C.H. Flowers, 7 p.m.

9. Stone Bridge (11-1) LR: 9

The reigning Virginia Class 5 champion continued its strong postseason with a 50-29 win over Riverbend in the second round.

Next: Friday vs. Mountain View, 2 p.m.

10. Fairfax (12-0) LR: 10

Senior Tony Rojas rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns and notched five sacks in the Lions’ 63-21 win over Lake Braddock in the Virginia Class 6 postseason’s second round.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 17 South County, 1 p.m.

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 11

After an inconsistent start against national competition, the Upper Marlboro private school finished with four consecutive victories.

Next: Season complete

12. Archbishop Carroll (10-2) LR: 12

Junior Nasir Smith rushed for two late touchdowns in the Lions’ 46-28 win over Paul VI for the WCAC Metro division title.

Next: Saturday vs. Friendship Collegiate, 1 p.m.

13. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (12-0) LR: 13

Quarterback Carson Petitbon rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 21-13 win over Concordia Prep for the MIAA B conference championship.

Next: Season complete

14. Theodore Roosevelt (10-1) LR: 14

The Northwest Washington program is seeking back-to-back Turkey Bowl victories.

Next: Thursday vs. Dunbar, 11 a.m. at Eastern

15. Damascus (10-1) LR: 15

One of Maryland’s most accomplished programs returned to the 3A semifinals with a 47-12 win over Long Reach.

Next: Friday at River Hill, 6:30 p.m.

16. Loudoun County (12-0) LR: 16

The Captains showcased their offensive prowess in their 49-28 win over Sherando in the Virginia Class 4 postseason’s second round.

Next: Saturday vs. Kettle Run, 1 p.m.

17. South County (11-1) LR: 17

Senior Miles Greer intercepted two passes in the Stallions’ 48-28 win over West Springfield in the Virginia Class 6 postseason’s second round.

Next: Saturday at No. 10 Fairfax, 1 p.m.

18. Broadneck (10-1) LR: 18

The Bruins showcased their strong offense to Montgomery County in their 39-7 win over Churchill.

Next: Friday vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.

19. Episcopal (7-2) LR: 19

Senior Buom Jock was named Interstate Athletic Conference player of the year.

Next: Season complete

20. Patriot (11-1) LR: Not ranked

The Prince William County team beat Colonial Forge, 49-21, in the Virginia Class 6 postseason’s second round.

Next: Saturday at No. 5 Freedom (Woodbridge), 1 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 20 Atholton

On the bubble: Arundel, Calvert, Centreville, Madison, Patuxent

