Mark Parsons returns as Washington Spirit head coach

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Spirit hired Mark Parsons as its new coach Monday, marking the return of one of women’s soccer’s biggest coaching names to the United States. As coach and general manager from July 2013 to the end of the 2015 season, Parsons led the Spirit to two National Women’s Soccer League playoff appearances before accepting the top job in Portland in 2016. The Thorns won a championship in 2017 and two NWSL Shields as the league’s first-place finisher during Parsons’s five seasons in charge.

“Mark is one of the best coaches in the sport and we are thrilled to have him guiding our team as we start a new chapter,” Spirit President Mark Krikorian said. “After an extensive search process, we are confident that Mark’s experience and accomplishments are what we need as we continue to rebuild this club.”

Advertisement

A native of England, Parsons was most recently the coach of the Netherlands women’s national team from September 2021 to this August. Parsons, 36, departed by mutual consent after the Dutch were defeated in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

The length and financial terms of Parsons’s contract were not immediately available.

The Spirit is coming off a 3-10-9 season in which it finished 11th in the 12-team league. Kris Ward, who was in charge as interim coach when the club won the NWSL title in 2021, was dismissed midway through the season amid middling results and a deteriorating relationship with players.

After Ward’s firing in August, Washington named Albertin Montoya as interim coach. The Spirit went 2-3 in Montoya’s five matches in charge; at the end of the season, Montoya returned to northern California, where he operates a youth club.

The Spirit has made several offseason personnel moves. Kelley O’Hara, the U.S. national team defender who spent the past two seasons in Washington, became a free agent and signed a multiyear deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC last week. Goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart, defender Amber Brooks and co-captain Tori Huster also entered free agency.

Advertisement

The club exercised contract options for defender Sam Staab, midfielders Jordan Baggett, Dorian Bailey, Bayley Feist and Anna Heilferty and forwards Maddie Elwell and Tara McKeown. It extended offers to defenders Camryn Biegalski and Julia Roddar and midfielder Marissa Sheva.

Washington also added Morinao Imaizumi, a former assistant on Krikorian’s staff at Florida State and a recent assistant with the Chicago Red Stars, to its technical staff this month. Dawn Scott, who helped the U.S. team win two World Cups overseeing sports science and physical performance, was appointed as the club’s first director of performance, medical and innovation Nov. 1.

The Spirit does not have a first-round pick in the NWSL draft, set to take place Jan. 12. The league season will begin March 25.

GiftOutline Gift Article