Riding good vibes and a winning streak, Commanders activate Chase Young

The Washington Commanders activated defensive end Chase Young from the physically unable to perform list Monday, ending his lengthy absence because of an ACL injury. The news was expected, given the team’s Nov. 23 deadline to bring him back or place him on season-ending injured reserve. Coach Ron Rivera had insisted the team would indeed make the move before the deadline passed. But it’s a significant milestone nonetheless for the former defensive rookie of the year as he works his way back.

Rivera made no guarantees about Young’s availability for Sunday, when the Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field, saying only that “we will work him with the intent of if he’s ready to play, he’ll play, and if he’s not, he’ll wait another week.”

When Young does play, he will be a limited snap count to start, so as not to risk re-injury in his first foray into game action.

For the past three weeks, since designating him to return to practice, the Commanders have monitored Young and his comfort with his reconstructed right knee. They waited until the end of the 21-day window to activate him not because of any medical issues but because of his football readiness, a determination Rivera and his coaches made.

“We want to see where he consistency cuts it loose,” Rivera said. “We want to make sure that he’s confident, there’s no hesitation, and that’s what we’re looking for in practice. He’s working hard, and he’s doing all the things we’re asking of him. That’s just one of the things that we got to work through for him.”

Young tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 10 last season and later underwent surgery. Such a procedure requires a lengthy recovery, and Young’s cost him 19 games.

Young rejoins a unit that has improved in nearly every facet since he last played. In 2021, Washington’s defense lagged in most major statistical categories, and Rivera criticized the line for its lack of cohesiveness and communication.

Through Sunday, Washington’s line features three players with at least five sacks — end Montez Sweat (six) and tackles Jonathan Allen (6.5) and Daron Payne (6.5) — and the defense as a whole ranks among the league’s top 10 in average yards allowed (308.0, sixth), average rushing yards allowed (103.1, sixth), defensive pressure rate (37.2 percent, third), opponent third-down conversion rate (32.9 percent, third) and average time of possession (27:16, first), according to TruMedia.

Adding Young back in to the mix will be gradual.

“That’s also something that we have to be smart about, because … he didn’t go through training camp, he didn’t have OTAs and minicamp,” Rivera said. “And he’s only been doing football stuff for the [the last] 21 days, and … that’s only really nine practices he’s had. So we have to slowly integrate them into it, get him more acclimated to it, and when he’s ready to roll, give him an opportunity to gradually increase that number of plays.”

“We have a really good mixture of guys right now that are playing really well as a group,” Rivera added. “I know that’s the last thing that anybody wants, especially Chase, is to come in and be disruptive.”

‘Excited about our potential’

Rivera seemed more chipper than ever in his video conference with reporters Monday — and with reason. His team has won five of its past six games, its defense is consistently stifling opponents, and after naming Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback, Rivera has noticed a change in his players.

“I’m excited about our potential, I really am,” the coach said. “When your guys respond the way that you hope that they would and come out and play the way they did and then sit there and say, ‘You know what, we could have been better,’ that means a lot.”

Rivera stressed to his team after the win in Philadelphia in Week 10 that it had not yet “arrived” and couldn’t overlook the Texans, even though they were 1-7-1 at the time.

His players listened and maintained their level of play in Houston. In the locker room afterward, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen preached to his teammates that they needed to be better and that their second half, in which they allowed a number of chunk plays and 10 points to the Texans, shouldn’t have happened.

Injury updates

Young isn’t the only player working his way back. Rivera said interior offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer has cleared the concussion protocol. He will do some conditioning work with trainers on the side field this week, Rivera said.

Running back J.D. McKissic, whom the team placed on IR last weekend, is undergoing treatment for a neck injury and will be re-examined in a few weeks, Rivera said.

And quarterback Carson Wentz is continuing to recover from the fractured finger he suffered in Week 6. Rivera said he planned to talk to head athletic trainer Al Bellamy later Monday to determine Wentz’s status. Once he’s designated to return, the team will have 21 days to activate him and have him available as the backup or third-string quarterback.

