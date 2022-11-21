Virginia football team’s final game against Virginia Tech is canceled

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia football team will not play its final game of the season against Virginia Tech, the ACC announced Monday night, following the shooting Nov. 13 that killed three Cavaliers players and wounded two other students, including another player. The game had been scheduled for Saturday in Blacksburg. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision came two days after a memorial service was held at John Paul Jones Arena honoring the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who died when a gunman opened fire on a charter bus that had come back to campus following a school trip to Washington.

The Cavaliers canceled their game scheduled for this past Saturday against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium to allow team members, coaches and staff as well as their families and those of the slain players to attend the service.

Perry’s funeral is Saturday in Miami, meaning the cancellation of the matchup with Virginia Tech will allow his teammates to attend. Chandler’s funeral is set for Sunday in Virginia Beach, and Davis’s is scheduled for Nov. 30 in South Carolina.

Virginia finishes its season at 3-7.

The team has been attempting to process its unimaginable loss since the tragedy ignited a massive manhunt for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the accused assailant who was apprehended the next morning in Henrico County, some 80 miles from the university, according to law enforcement authorities.

Jones, 23, was a football walk-on for one semester in 2018, and his time on the team under then-coach Bronco Mendenhall did not coincide with that of the players killed, or that of Mike Hollins Jr., the junior running back recently discharged from a hospital following multiple surgeries.

The shooting has left many unanswered questions regarding the motive as the investigation continues into the past of the accused shooter, who had been convicted of a concealed weapons violation in 2021, school officials indicated.

The Charlottesville community took a step toward healing last weekend during a tribute that drew more than 9,000 people and included remarks from football coach Tony Elliott, Athletic Director Carla Williams, school president Jim Ryan and players.

Davis, an occasional starter at wide receiver, did not play in the Cavaliers’ last two games while in concussion protocol. He last was on the field Oct. 29 during an overtime loss to Miami at Scott Stadium, where he finished with one reception for 47 yards.

The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 23.2 yards per reception, which is first among Virginia players with at least five catches. Overall, Davis had 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns, matching a team high, after missing all of last season with a torn ACL suffered during spring practice.

Davis had his most productive game of the year in the season opener Sept. 3 with four receptions for 89 yards in a 34-17 win against Richmond at Scott Stadium.

As a freshman, Davis amassed 515 yards and five touchdowns on 20 catches as part of a high-powered passing game.

Perry, a junior linebacker, played in the Cavaliers’ last game Nov. 12, recording two tackles in a 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh at Scott Stadium. He appeared in six games this season, notching a career-high four tackles in a 16-14 victory over Old Dominion Sept. 17.

In all, Perry played 15 games over three seasons with nine tackles. In 2020, he returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game against Abilene Christian to cap a 55-15 victory.

Chandler, a junior, did not appear in any games this season after transferring from Wisconsin, where he played primarily on special teams.

