Wise takes longer road to usual perch in state semifinals

After suffering a rare October loss to C.H. Flowers, Wise found itself in an unfamiliar situation. Scoring just 13 points and accumulating nearly 250 penalty yards was uncharacteristic for the high-powered Pumas, and it led to them not having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, for a change. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Since 2015, when Wise began its six-year streak of reaching at least the semifinal round of the Maryland 4A postseason, the Pumas had played just two of their 24 playoff games on the road (not counting state finals, which are played in Annapolis).

This month, Wise (11-1) is embracing its road warrior mentality, having dominated Blair in Silver Spring last week and now preparing for a rematch with Flowers in Springdale.

“We have been locked in [since falling to Flowers],” Wise quarterback Cortney Davis said after accounting for four total touchdowns in the 51-7 win over Blair on Friday. “We have been counted out numerous of times, but we are a group of soldiers. We know we have what it takes to complete our goal.”

When Wise’s quarterfinal matchup at Blair was set, Blair Coach Sam Nosoff tweeted: “This isn’t 2021. See y’all in The Inferno tonight.” Blair had lost, 66-2, to Wise last year, and there was talk around the state that this year may be different. But the Pumas had no trouble reaching their seventh consecutive state semifinal.

Wise will now try to avenge its loss to Flowers, this time with more on the line.

“It would mean the world to me,” Davis, in his first year at Wise, said of reaching the state final. “We can beat all odds as long as we stick together.”

— Tramel Raggs

Paul VI’s breakout season ends

In 2018, Paul VI’s players were tired of losing. Under second-year coach Michael Grandizio, players bought into a run-heavy offense to finish 8-3 and reach the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro division postseason for the first time since winning the championship in 1999.

“That set the bar for the program,” Grandizio said. “That’s been our goal ever since: To win that playoff game and to get to the championship.”

Paul VI accomplished that objective Sunday afternoon, when it played in the Metro division final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Though the Panthers built a 12-point lead in the third quarter, they couldn’t keep up with Archbishop Carroll in the fourth quarter of a 46-28 loss.

Still, the Chantilly private school reemerged as a contender after nearly two decades of inconsistency. While PVI (9-3) had remained third in the league’s standings since 2018, it beat St. Mary’s Ryken, which claimed the previous three Metro division titles, in the semifinals Nov. 11.

Carroll (10-2), which has also resurfaced as a contender this decade, then topped the Panthers for its 14th championship and first since 1988.

“Getting here validates that the hard work pays off,” Grandizio said. “We have a different brand of football. It’s not easy to play here. Hopefully we can expand on that buy-in.”

— Kyle Melnick

Players of the Week

Tony Rojas, Fairfax: The Penn State commit led both units in the Lions’ 63-21 Region C semifinal win over Lake Braddock, running for 240 yards and five touchdowns on offense and adding 10 tackles and five sacks on defense.

Asa Gregg, St. John’s: The senior caught the game-winning touchdown with 1:46 remaining in the Cadets’ 7-3 victory over DeMatha for the WCAC championship.

Eje Okojie, River Hill: The senior provided the game-defining touchdown, a 67-yard scamper, in the Hawks’ 7-0 quarterfinal win over Franklin.

Cortney Davis, Wise: The senior set the tone early with two first-quarter rushing touchdowns, then put the game on ice with two passing touchdowns as Wise thumped Blair, 51-7.

Games to Watch

Broadneck at Quince Orchard, Friday, 7 p.m.

Wise at C.H. Flowers, Friday, 7 p.m.

Centreville at Madison, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Coolidge vs. Maret, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Georgetown University

No revenge, no problem for Patriot

When Patriot players checked the bracket after the first round of the playoffs, they saw an unlikely opponent on the schedule: Colonial Forge. It was a familiar team to the Pioneers, who had scrimmaged the Eagles in the preseason, but it was not who the Pioneers were expecting.

Since they lost the regular season finale to Battlefield on Nov. 4, the Pioneers had been counting on getting revenge against their rivals. Animosity had built between Patriot and Battlefield, and a rematch in the appeared inevitable.

After all, playoff meetings between Patriot and Battlefield transcend football: Battlefield eliminated Patriot on a buzzer-beater in the basketball playoffs and a one-goal margin in the lacrosse playoffs last year. Quarterback Sam Fernandez played on each of those Patriot teams.

But Battlefield bowed out to Colonial Forge, and Patriot settled for revenge via transitive property. Fernandez scored five touchdowns against seventh-seeded Colonial Forge as part of a 49-2 win Friday.

Patriot Coach Sean Finnerty said the version of his team that fell 17-7 to Battlefield is not the same version that bounced back for 49 points in each of its first two playoff games.

“Part of it is that Battlefield has such a great defense, and we did not execute well,” Finnerty said. “But it was one of those things where I think kids put too much pressure on themselves.”

The win over Colonial Forge has Patriot in a region final against No. 5 Freedom-Woodbridge, which is 17 points away from breaking the single-season Virginia public school record.

“Playing any team that is that explosive, you want to limit the play, try to keep them off the field if you can, and convert on third down,” Finnerty said. “If we’re able to do that, we can stay in the game and anything can happen.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Experienced Calvert earns rewards of deep run

With a 47-6 win over Largo on Friday, the Calvert Cavaliers earned two privileges. First, they punched their ticket to the Maryland 2A/1A semifinals. It’s the program’s third trip to the final four and first since 2016.

Second, the team earned the right to a time-honored sign of success: practice on Thanksgiving.

“We’re trying to approach every week like just another opportunity to play the game we love so much,” Calvert Coach Rick Sneade said. “Of course, just a few years ago that wasn’t something we were always certain of. So, like, this week for example, just the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving — that’s something we’re always going to be grateful for.”

Sneade said the team will have a meal together after practice, and he will get his players home by late morning.

The lost months of the pandemic loom over this Calvert season as more than just a reminder of what to be grateful for. Sneade credits the school’s shortened spring season in 2021 as one of the catalysts for this season’s success. During that truncated season, the school had no JV squad, so it put about 20 freshman on the varsity roster. Those athletes are now juniors, and many of them serve key functions for Calvert.

“That’s paid off a great deal,” Sneade said. “This year we’ve had a great senior class, complemented by kids who are very seasoned as juniors. They’ve basically been varsity players since their introduction to our program.”

Against Largo, the team created five turnovers as it routed the Lions. On Saturday, it will travel to Baltimore to face 11-time state champion Dunbar in the semifinal.

— Michael Errigo

