European teams won’t use LGBTQ armbands at World Cup after FIFA threats

Soccer teams representing seven European nations at the World Cup announced Monday that their captains won’t wear LGBTQ armbands in Qatar after FIFA, which organizes the tournament, said players sporting the bands would be sanctioned.
“We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the soccer associations said in a joint statement. Three of the teams, England, Wales and the Netherlands, were due to play Monday.
“We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented,” the teams added, promising to show support for “inclusion” in other ways. “As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings.”
Qatar has come under scrutiny in the lead-up to the tournament over its approach to human rights, including concerns over the conditions of migrant workers and the conservative Persian Gulf state’s stance on LGBTQ people. Sex between men is prohibited in Qatar and punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to a recent U.S. State Department report.
Originally conceived by the Dutch soccer team, at first 10 European teams signed up to the OneLove campaign in September — agreeing that their captains would wear a rainbow armband to send a message against discrimination and promote inclusion.
“As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination,” England Captain Harry Kane said in September. “Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”
FIFA rejected the OneLove campaign and, according to the national soccer teams, threatened to sanction players wearing the armband. Instead, FIFA has proposed that national captains wear armbands from its separate “No Discrimination” campaign.
In a separate statement Monday, the global soccer organization said it had brought forward the beginning of its No Discrimination campaign to allow all 32 national captains to wear that armband throughout the entire tournament.
“FIFA is an inclusive organization that wants to put football to the benefit of society by supporting good and legitimate causes, but it has to be done within the framework of the competition regulations which are known to everyone,” the body said in a statement.
