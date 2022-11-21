The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
What questions do you have about the USMNT at the World Cup? Ask The Post.

By
Updated November 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EST|Published November 21, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. EST
Wales winger Sorba Thomas and U.S. forward Christian Pulisic. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

After an eight-year gap between World Cup appearances, the U.S. men’s national team returned to the global stage with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday.

The result left the Americans’ odds of advancing up in the air ahead of Friday’s match against England and the group stage finale vs. Iran on Nov. 29. With that in mind, I’ll be taking your questions on the U.S. men’s national team’s performance against Wales, the Americans’ chances going forward and anything else you want to know about the World Cup in Qatar.

The chat will kick off at 2 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, but feel free to get your questions in early.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

