What questions do you have about the USMNT at the World Cup? Ask The Post.

After an eight-year gap between World Cup appearances, the U.S. men’s national team returned to the global stage with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday .

The result left the Americans’ odds of advancing up in the air ahead of Friday’s match against England and the group stage finale vs. Iran on Nov. 29. With that in mind, I’ll be taking your questions on the U.S. men’s national team’s performance against Wales, the Americans’ chances going forward and anything else you want to know about the World Cup in Qatar.