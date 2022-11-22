Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United agree to part ways

Manchester United announced Tuesday that it has parted ways with star Cristiano Ronaldo, adding in a statement that the departure is “by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”
Manchester United signed Ronaldo, 37, from Juventus in August 2021, opening the Portuguese striker’s second stint with the Premier League powerhouse following a previous spell from 2003 to 2009.
The termination of his contract follows his recent interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, which aired last week on TalkTV in the United Kingdom. In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the team and that he didn’t respect Manager Erik ten Hag, among other grievances. Hours before the interview was broadcast, Manchester United tore down a giant mural outside its stadium containing its now-former star’s image.
Ronaldo is competing for Portugal in Qatar, where it opens World Cup play against Ghana on Thursday.