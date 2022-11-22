The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United agree to part ways

By
November 22, 2022 at 1:43 p.m. EST
Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United ended Tuesday, the team announced. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Manchester United announced Tuesday that it has parted ways with star Cristiano Ronaldo, adding in a statement that the departure is “by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the statement read. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.

Manchester United signed Ronaldo, 37, from Juventus in August 2021, opening the Portuguese striker’s second stint with the Premier League powerhouse following a previous spell from 2003 to 2009.

The termination of his contract follows his recent interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, which aired last week on TalkTV in the United Kingdom. In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the team and that he didn’t respect Manager Erik ten Hag, among other grievances. Hours before the interview was broadcast, Manchester United tore down a giant mural outside its stadium containing its now-former star’s image.

Ronaldo is competing for Portugal in Qatar, where it opens World Cup play against Ghana on Thursday.

Loading...