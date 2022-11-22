Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United agree to part ways

Manchester United announced Tuesday that it has parted ways with star Cristiano Ronaldo, adding in a statement that the departure is “by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the statement read. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”