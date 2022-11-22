Field hockey final Top 10: Broadneck finishes the year a perfect 20-0

At the time of The Washington Post’s midseason field hockey rankings, Broadneck was 10-0 with some big tests in its Anne Arundel County gantlet upcoming. The Bruins passed all of them.
Fairfax and Yorktown clashed in the Virginia Class 6 championship. The Lions’ 1-0 win capped a 24-1-1 season; the lone loss and tie came against out-of-state opponents in tournaments. South Lakes was unbeaten until it ran into Fairfax in the Class 6 quarterfinals, and Independence (Class 5) and Loudoun Valley (Class 4) reached their respective semifinals.
St. John’s repeated as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, shutting out Good Counsel to finish 15-1. Stone Ridge and Georgetown Visitation were the heavyweights in the Independent School League, and the Gators edged the Cubs, 1-0, in the title game. In the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A championship, the Spalding couldn’t repeat against Garrison Forest.
With these results behind us, here are The Post’s final rankings for 2022:
1. Broadneck (20-0) Last ranked: 1
Maryland commit Maya Everett led the Bruins with 19 goals, including one in their first 4A championship in 20 years.
2. Fairfax (24-1-1) LR: 3
Led by senior Halley Beaudoin, the school’s all-time points leader, the Lions won their first Class 6 championship in school history over defending champion Yorktown.
3. Crofton (16-2) LR: 5
Junior Kylie Corcoran’s 21 goals led the second-year program to the 3A championship. Ryleigh Osborne, a sophomore, was one of the best goalkeepers in the area, posting a .875 save percentage.
4. Spalding (17-4) LR: 4
Though they fell short against Garrison Forest in the IAAM A championship, the Cavaliers outscored their opponents 68-11 this season.
5. St. John’s (15-1) LR: 7
Two-time WCAC player of the year Leah Morrison scored 36 goals this season — breaking her own conference record — and added 12 assists. The Syracuse commit led the Cadets to their second straight WCAC championship.
6. Churchill (17-1) LR: 6
Before the Montgomery County champions’ season ended in the 4A championship against Broadneck, the Bulldogs had surrendered only two goals all season.
7. Yorktown (17-4) LR: 8
Penn commits Emily Stafford and Alexis Williams led the Patriots back to the Class 6 title game.
8. Independence (21-2) LR: 2
Sammie Goin followed up her freshman year, in which she garnered first-team all-state honors, with 20 goals and 35 assists as a sophomore to lead the Tigers to the Class 5 semifinals.
9. Stone Ridge (14-3) LR: Not ranked
Junior Hallie Slidell, a Davidson commit, led the Gators with 15 goals and 18 assists as they went 13-1 against ISL opponents en route to their conference championship.
10. South Lakes (20-2) LR: NR
The Seahawks won their first 19 games of this season, their best start in school history, with goalkeeper Amelie Beckett leading them to 10 shutouts.
On the bubble: River Hill, Glenelg, Loudoun Valley, Whitman.
Dropped out: No. 9 Severna Park, No. 10 Georgetown Visitation.