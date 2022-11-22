Field hockey final Top 10: Broadneck finishes the year a perfect 20-0

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the time of The Washington Post’s midseason field hockey rankings, Broadneck was 10-0 with some big tests in its Anne Arundel County gantlet upcoming. The Bruins passed all of them. Once it emerged victorious in a 4A championship against unbeaten Churchill, Coach Shannon Hanratty’s squad completed a perfect 20-0 campaign. It handed Spalding one of its four losses early in the season and was the only team to defeat 3A champion Crofton, doing so twice.

Fairfax and Yorktown clashed in the Virginia Class 6 championship. The Lions’ 1-0 win capped a 24-1-1 season; the lone loss and tie came against out-of-state opponents in tournaments. South Lakes was unbeaten until it ran into Fairfax in the Class 6 quarterfinals, and Independence (Class 5) and Loudoun Valley (Class 4) reached their respective semifinals.

St. John’s repeated as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, shutting out Good Counsel to finish 15-1. Stone Ridge and Georgetown Visitation were the heavyweights in the Independent School League, and the Gators edged the Cubs, 1-0, in the title game. In the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A championship, the Spalding couldn’t repeat against Garrison Forest.

With these results behind us, here are The Post’s final rankings for 2022:

1. Broadneck (20-0) Last ranked: 1

Maryland commit Maya Everett led the Bruins with 19 goals, including one in their first 4A championship in 20 years.

2. Fairfax (24-1-1) LR: 3

Led by senior Halley Beaudoin, the school’s all-time points leader, the Lions won their first Class 6 championship in school history over defending champion Yorktown.

3. Crofton (16-2) LR: 5

Junior Kylie Corcoran’s 21 goals led the second-year program to the 3A championship. Ryleigh Osborne, a sophomore, was one of the best goalkeepers in the area, posting a .875 save percentage.

4. Spalding (17-4) LR: 4

Though they fell short against Garrison Forest in the IAAM A championship, the Cavaliers outscored their opponents 68-11 this season.

5. St. John’s (15-1) LR: 7

Two-time WCAC player of the year Leah Morrison scored 36 goals this season — breaking her own conference record — and added 12 assists. The Syracuse commit led the Cadets to their second straight WCAC championship.

6. Churchill (17-1) LR: 6

Before the Montgomery County champions’ season ended in the 4A championship against Broadneck, the Bulldogs had surrendered only two goals all season.

7. Yorktown (17-4) LR: 8

Penn commits Emily Stafford and Alexis Williams led the Patriots back to the Class 6 title game.

8. Independence (21-2) LR: 2

Sammie Goin followed up her freshman year, in which she garnered first-team all-state honors, with 20 goals and 35 assists as a sophomore to lead the Tigers to the Class 5 semifinals.

9. Stone Ridge (14-3) LR: Not ranked

Junior Hallie Slidell, a Davidson commit, led the Gators with 15 goals and 18 assists as they went 13-1 against ISL opponents en route to their conference championship.

10. South Lakes (20-2) LR: NR

The Seahawks won their first 19 games of this season, their best start in school history, with goalkeeper Amelie Beckett leading them to 10 shutouts.

On the bubble: River Hill, Glenelg, Loudoun Valley, Whitman.

Dropped out: No. 9 Severna Park, No. 10 Georgetown Visitation.

