Girls’ soccer final Top 10: St. John’s, Whitman made domination normal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last season, Whitman and St. John’s used stellar postseason runs to win championships and finish as the top two teams respectively in The Washington Post’s final rankings. This season, the Cadets and Vikings made domination the norm. St. John’s finished No. 1 in The Post’s rankings after its undefeated season ended with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association championships. Whitman is No. 2 after suffering one loss in a season that concluded with its second consecutive Maryland 4A title.

“This one was sweeter just because getting one is one thing, but the whole season the pressure’s on us to defend our state title,” Whitman defender Charlotte Shapiro said after the Vikings’ win over Quince Orchard on Saturday. “It’s pretty special that we were able to do that like in every game.”

Advertisement

The excitement of winning was new for other teams, such as No. 3 Crofton. The second-year Anne Arundel County program won the Maryland 3A title. During a postgame news conference Thursday at Baltimore’s Loyola University, Cardinals Coach Travis Bonfigli told his players he’d cry if they continued to look at him.

“I don’t want to say this exceeded my expectations because I almost expected to be here at some point with this group,” Bonfigli said. “We couldn’t have scripted this better.”

1. St. John’s (19-0-1) Last ranked: 2

The Cadets finished with 19 consecutive wins and WCAC and DCSAA championships.

2. Whitman (16-1) LR: 6

The Vikings beat Montgomery County counterpart Quince Orchard, 2-0, for back-to-back Maryland 4A championships.

3. Crofton (15-3-1) LR: Not ranked

The second-year Anne Arundel County program defeated Mount Hebron, 1-0, for the Maryland 3A title.

Advertisement

4. Quince Orchard (14-4) LR: NR

Three of the Cougars’ losses came against Whitman, including a 2-0 defeat in the Maryland 4A final.

5. Mount Hebron (13-3-1) LR: 5

The Howard County program failed to defend the Maryland 3A championship in a 1-0 loss to Crofton.

6. Broadneck (14-1-4) LR: 4

The Anne Arundel County champion’s lone loss came against Quince Orchard, 1-0, in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

7. Glenelg (14-4) LR: NR

The Howard County team rebounded from an inconsistent start to reach the Maryland 2A final, where it lost, 1-0, to Century.

8. Calvert (14-1-1) LR: 1

After a stellar start, the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champion fell to Sparrows Point in penalty kicks in the Maryland 2A quarterfinals.

9. Walter Johnson (12-2) LR: 8

Both of the Montgomery County team’s losses came in overtime against eventual champion Whitman, including in the Maryland 4A postseason’s third round.

10. Good Counsel (14-5) LR: 10

The Olney private school fell to St. John’s, 2-1, in the WCAC final in back-to-back seasons.

GiftOutline Gift Article