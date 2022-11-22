Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3½) at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Cleveland Browns +3½

This point spread jumped out at me as soon as I saw it. Look at these teams’ common opponents, and you will see why I think the Browns are undervalued and the Buccaneers are overvalued.

Both teams failed to cover the spread by four points against the Falcons. The Browns covered by 3½ points against the Carolina Panthers while Tampa Bay was decimated by Carolina, 21-3, as 13-point favorites, failing to cover by 31 points. Cleveland covered by 3½ points against the Baltimore Ravens, a team Tampa Bay failed to cover against by seven points. The Browns also covered by 7½ points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who upset the Buccaneers 20-18 despite the latter having been installed as a massive favorite. In almost every instance, Tampa Bay was woefully mispriced, and I think that is the case again this week.

I am comfortable with the Browns +3 on the point spread; anything less, and I would instead look at the money line. Full disclosure: I grabbed the Browns +148 on the money line last week and added more at +144 on Sunday.

Added more Browns +148 vs TB in Week 12. Circa at +3 which equates to a +131 money line. The point spread equiv of +148 is +3½ -115.



I have this game as basically a pick 'em — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) November 17, 2022