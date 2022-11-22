Saudi Arabia shocks Argentina with a World Cup upset for the history books

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LUSAIL, Qatar — Consuming, astounding noise, long a pillar of global soccer, made its first assault on the eardrums and the goose bumps on Tuesday at this nascent World Cup. It soundtracked one of the bigger upsets in World Cup history. It mixed both glee and bewilderment. It came from next-door neighbors.

It was the abundant fans of Saudi Arabia, many of whom reached this first World Cup in the Arab world by driving, who unleashed a most unexpected din. They greeted whiplash goals by Saleh al-Shehri on 48 minutes and Salem al-Dawsari on 53 minutes that will live forever in their memories. They carried on from that through all manner of Argentina threats until they exulted at a 2-1 win even they did not see coming.

They, like any other fans opposing Argentina, might have arrived with a sort of dual allegiance for this opening match in Group C. They would have supported their homeland, no doubt, but they also might have counted themselves lucky ticket-holders as witnesses to presumably the final of the five World Cups of Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old global superstar.

And from the outset, the futuristic Lusail Stadium, the biggest of the eight here, did appear a setting for Messi connoisseurship. Early on, Saudi Arabia suffered a penalty for what seemed something just more than a nudge in the box, and Messi, of course, took that penalty. He directed it simply and leftward into the corner, and everything looked normal at 1-0, Argentina.

Everything looked normal after that, too, as one of the favorites to win the whole thing looked just about as it should against one of the considerable outsiders on the wagering sheets. In a peculiar sequence from 22 minutes to 34 minutes, Argentina appeared to score three goals, two by Messi, all on penetrations of Saudi Arabia’s high defensive line that left Argentines pretty much alone with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

Advertisement

All were ruled offside, two on immediate flags raised, one after a VAR review. The score remained 1-0 into halftime.

If anything, there was an ease about the manner of the Argentines that perhaps did not serve them well. The second half brought them things they did not expect, and stammered to counter.

On 48 minutes, after the Saudis won a ball at midfield, Shehri went on a fine run to last him a lifetime, bypassing defender Cristian Romero and sending a pretty thing into the far corner to draw the match. That sent the stadium loose into untold noise, the kind that might have greeted a Messi goal for 2-0 but now greeted something else altogether.

Four minutes later, as the Argentina defense appeared to have withered some, the Saudis suddenly found themselves in a crowded box with the ball caroming. When Dawsari took it, sidestepped a challenge and drilled a shot into the far right corner, glancing off the hand of goalkeeper Emi Martinez, things got especially rambunctious.

From there, Alowais and Saudi Arabia hung on with plenty of attacks against them but only two that seemed flashing-red. On one at 62 minutes, Alowais saved a point-blank bid from Nicolás Tagliafico off Lisandro Martínez’s pass into the box. On the other two minutes into stoppage time, and as celebration neared, Alowais went out to bat away some trouble and wound up leaving it open for Julian Alvarez to pound it in. Abdulelah al-Amri headed that off the line, and reserved his own place in future lore.

In the closing strains, Messi tried often but didn’t menace much. The whole meaning of his World Cup had changed, just as the whole meaning of the whole World Cup had changed for the fans from next door.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article