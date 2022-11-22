The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates United States opens Group B play against Wales

Updated November 21, 2022 at 1:01 p.m. EST|Published November 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
The United States begins its 2022 World Cup on Monday against Wales. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)
The U.S. men’s national soccer team is back on the global stage after missing the World Cup in 2018, and Coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad debuts in Qatar on Monday against Wales in its Group B opener. It will be an immediate test for the young Americans, who need a positive result against a Welsh team that features Gareth Bale, one of the best wingers of his generation and Wales’s all-time leading scorer. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern, and the U.S. broadcast is on Fox. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • The Americans had made seven consecutive appearances in the World Cup before their qualifying disaster in the buildup to 2018, and this year’s event represents a critical moment for the program. Coach Gregg Berhalter has molded a fearless squad, led by attacker Christian Pulisic, that has grown together over the past four years. The first objective is to reach the knockout round for the fifth time since 1994.
  • Wales is making its first appearance in the World Cup since 1958, and the team’s recent success has coincided with the nation’s reemergence from decades if not centuries of political and cultural suppression. This event is deeply meaningful, then, for a country of about 3 million people seeking to forge an identity on an international stage.
  • Monday, England beat Iran, 6-2, in the opening game of Group B, and the Netherlands met Senegal in Group A. Click here for highlights from those games. Four games are on the schedule Tuesday, including the debuts of defending champion France and Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

