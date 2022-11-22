World Cup live updates United States opens Group B play against Wales

World Cup in Qatar

FIFA threats: Soccer teams representing seven European nations at the World Cup announced Monday that their captains won’t wear LGBTQ armbands in Qatar after FIFA said players sporting the bands would be sanctioned. Qatari officials have arbitrarily arrested and mistreated LGBT people, in some cases as recently as last month, according to Human Rights Watch.

Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.

