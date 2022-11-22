Volleyball Top 10: There is no doubt Flint Hill was area’s ‘it’ team

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the start of the volleyball season, Flint Hill was ranked in the top spot. As the season comes to a close, the Huskies are still there — now with Independent School League medals, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association trophy and a perfect record. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Though it will be hard for the Huskies to top this season, they will return a number of decorated juniors to next year’s squad, including the University of Pittsburgh commit Ryla Jones.

While Flint Hill maintained its dominance all year, the area featured some surprises along the way.

Georgetown Day School captured its first D.C. State Athletic Association title just one year after losing to Jackson-Reed in five sets in the championship match. The Hoppers defeated a tough St. John’s team to get the job done and cement themselves among the top of the area’s hierarchy.

In Virginia, reigning Class 6 champion Colgan was stunned in five sets by late-blooming Alexandria City. The Sharks were dominant behind middle hitter Brielle Kemavor and looked poised to repeat until they saw the Titans on the other side of the net.

Arundel was hoping for a three-peat as Maryland 4A champions and had confidence after a sweep of Bowie in the semifinal game. But Urbana put a stop to the Wildcats’ effort in a close five-set match to win its first state title.

Bishop O’Connell swept Holy Cross to repeat as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, but only after dropping the regular season matchup with the Tartans. It was Holy Cross’s 12th consecutive appearance; next season, with Ohio State commit Emerson Sellman set to return, could provide another.

1. Flint Hill (36-0) Last ranked: 1

The Huskies lost a set, for the first time all year, to Norfolk Academy in their final match, but they finished undefeated and won the ISL AA and VISAA championships. Flint Hill is so dominant that coaches throughout the area have mentioned it should consider playing against college teams to up its level of competition.

2. Bishop O’Connell (29-2) LR: 3

The Knights swept Holy Cross for the consecutive second year to repeat as WCAC champions.

3. Holy Cross (23-2) LR: 2

Although Sellman and the Tartans didn’t finish the way they had hoped, the team performed well and was the atop the competitive WCAC though the regular season.

4. Alexandria City (32-2) LR: 9

Seniors Milan Rex and Chloe Wilmot led a largely new squad to its second Virginia Class 6 state title over reigning champion Colgan.

5. Arundel (19-1) LR: 5

The Wildcats’ attempt at a third-straight Maryland 4A title was thwarted by a disciplined Urbana team.

6. Colgan (22-2) LR: 7

Despite smelling blood in the water in the third and fourth sets of the Virginia Class 6 championship, the Sharks were unable to finish the Titans in the fifth set and fell short of a state title repeat.

7. Georgetown Day School (21-3) LR: Not ranked

The Grasshoppers downed St. John’s in four sets to win their first DCSAA title.

8. Northern (17-2) LR: Not ranked

Behind setter Reese Courtney and outside hitter Maya Johnson, the Patriots made a deep run in the Maryland 3A playoffs and ended their season with a four-set loss to North Hagerstown in the final.

9. Churchill (16-2) LR: 10

The Bulldogs took out highly-favored Wootton and became Maryland 4A West region champs but ultimately fell to eventual state champion Urbana in the semifinals of the 4A playoffs.

10. Wootton (16-1) LR: 6

After an undefeated regular season, the Patriots made a surprising exit in the third round of playoffs to end their bid for another state title.

