World Cup live updates Argentina leads Saudi Arabia, 1-0, to start day in Qatar

The World Cup continues in Qatar on Tuesday with four games that include one of history’s greatest players and the reigning champion beginning its title defense. Lionel Messi, in what is probably his final World Cup, takes the field with Argentina against Saudi Arabia to kick things off (5 a.m. Eastern, U.S. broadcast on Fox Sports 1). Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m., FS1) and Mexico vs. Poland (11 a.m., Fox) follow before France, the 2018 winner, faces Australia (2 p.m., Fox) to cap the day. Follow along for live updates.
World Cup in Qatar
USMNT: In their return to the World Cup, the young Americans settled for a 1-1 draw against Wales in their Group B opener. The U.S. men’s national team will face a taller task Friday against Group B favorite England, which demolished Iran, 6-2, earlier Monday.
FIFA threats: Soccer teams representing seven European nations at the World Cup announced Monday that their captains won’t wear LGBTQ armbands in Qatar after FIFA said players sporting the bands would be sanctioned. Qatari officials have arbitrarily arrested and mistreated LGBT people, in some cases as recently as last month, according to Human Rights Watch.
Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.
Post Reports: The 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar, and it is already marked by controversy. Listen to the geopolitical stakes of this year’s World Cup, and a preview of the most exciting players and teams to watch in Doha.