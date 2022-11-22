World Cup live updates Argentina leads Saudi Arabia, 1-0, to start day in Qatar

This marks Saudi Arabia’s sixth trip to the World Cup in the past eight tournaments, though the Green Falcons have only made it out of the group stage once: at the 1994 World Cup in the United States that marked their debut. The 2019 Asian Cup was a disappointment for Saudi Arabia, which finished second to Qatar in its group and then lost to Japan in the round of 16. But Coach Hervé Renard’s team bounced back by going 7-1-2 in World Cup qualifying, edging Japan for first place in Asia’s Group B.