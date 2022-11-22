The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Argentina leads Saudi Arabia, 1-0, to start day in Qatar

Key updates
Messi (who else?) scores for Argentina
What to know about Saudi Arabia at the World Cup
What to know about Argentina at the World Cup
Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated November 22, 2022 at 5:35 a.m. EST|Published November 22, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EST

The World Cup continues in Qatar on Tuesday with four games that include one of history’s greatest players and the reigning champion beginning its title defense. Lionel Messi, in what is probably his final World Cup, takes the field with Argentina against Saudi Arabia to kick things off (5 a.m. Eastern, U.S. broadcast on Fox Sports 1). Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m., FS1) and Mexico vs. Poland (11 a.m., Fox) follow before France, the 2018 winner, faces Australia (2 p.m., Fox) to cap the day. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Argentina is the class of Group C, and it is expected to breeze past Saudi Arabia, which is one of the lowest-ranked teams in the 32-nation field. Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s best player, is being counted on to lift the spirits of a beleaguered nation. Tuesday’s other Group C game, between Mexico and Poland, should be more evenly matched.
  • France has a star-studded roster that includes Kylian Mbappé, among others, and Les Bleus will provide a stiff challenge for Australia’s “Socceroos.” The other Group D game between Denmark and Tunisia features Danish star Christian Eriksen, who is back in action after he suffered a cardiac event during the European Championship last year.
  • The World Cup continues with four more games Wednesday. Find the full schedule, results and group standings here.

