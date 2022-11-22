World Cup live updates England vs. Iran to open a big day in Qatar

The World Cup is in full swing Monday, with three games featuring high-profile squads making their debuts in Qatar. First, star-studded England, a contender to win its first world title since 1966, takes on Iran in Group B. Then the Netherlands, which is back on the world stage after failing to qualify in 2018, meets Senegal in an intriguing Group A matchup. Later, the United States battles Wales in a Group B game that could have immediate implications for advancing to the knockout stage. Follow along for live updates.
Democracy Dies in Darkness