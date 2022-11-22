World Cup live updates England vs. Iran to open a big day in Qatar

LONDON — What if? What if England, fumbling around in the floodlit wilderness since the glory of 1966, manages to pry that long-sought second World Cup title out of the pit of unpredictability in Qatar? No, wait: What if, after all the glam England captaincies since the 1980s, such as Bryan Robson and Alan Shearer and David Beckham and Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney and more, England wins at last with that humdrum ol’ goal collector, Harry Kane?