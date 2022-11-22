The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates England vs. Iran to open a big day in Qatar

Harry Kane and England open Group B play Monday against Iran. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated November 21, 2022 at 7:13 a.m. EST|Published November 21, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST

The World Cup is in full swing Monday, with three games featuring high-profile squads making their debuts in Qatar. First, star-studded England, a contender to win its first world title since 1966, takes on Iran in Group B. Then the Netherlands, which is back on the world stage after failing to qualify in 2018, meets Senegal in an intriguing Group A matchup. Later, the United States battles Wales in a Group B game that could have immediate implications for advancing to the knockout stage. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Group B is expected to be one of the most competitive groups in the event, and it will start to shake out Monday. England, the favorite to win the group, faces Iran at 8 a.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1. The United States plays Wales at 2 p.m. on Fox.
  • The Netherlands plays Senegal in a Group A clash at 11 a.m. on Fox. In the first game of the tournament Sunday, Ecuador got a head start in the group with a 2-0 win over Qatar.
  • The World Cup continues in Qatar through the final on Dec. 18. Find the full schedule and group standings here. Here is a list of the top players to watch during the event. Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions.
