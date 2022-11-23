Alex Ovechkin’s overtime winner snaps the Capitals’ four-game skid

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The situation was bleak for Washington in the final minutes of Wednesday’s game against the sputtering Philadelphia Flyers, with the Capitals trailing by a goal and their energy fading. Then, winger Sonny Milano turned on the jets and found the equalizer, sending the game to overtime. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Captain Alex Ovechkin took it from there, sending the Capital One Arena crowd into a frenzy with a one-timer off a slick feed from Dylan Strome for the overtime winner in the Capitals’ 3-2 win. The victory snapped Washington’s four-game losing streak; Ovechkin’s goal at 1:04 was his 10th of the season and No. 790 in his career.

The Flyers led 2-1 heading into the third period before the Capitals (8-10-3) answered. Washington killed off two penalties in the first five minutes, swinging momentum in its favor. Milano got the backdoor equalizer with 2:58 left before Ovechkin did the rest, converting just moments after hitting the post.

Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots but looked shaky at times. Flyers counterpart Felix Sandstrom made 29 saves.

Washington’s next game is Friday afternoon against the visiting Calgary Flames before it embarks on a six-game, 12-day road trip. The Capitals had gone 0-3-1 in their previous four games, including a dismal 4-0 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

With the score tied at 1 entering the second period, Washington came out buzzing. But the Flyers (7-8-5) were the only team to light the lamp.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead at 14:33 when Ivan Provorov’s shot went off Patrick Brown’s skate and sneaked through Kuemper. It was just the third shot on goal of the period for Philadelphia, which has lost eight in a row (0-5-3). Washington had two power-play chances in the period but couldn’t convert.

Washington got a pivotal player back in the lineup, and he made an immediate impact. Winger T.J. Oshie had missed the past 11 games with a lower-body injury. On Wednesday, he recorded two assists, drew a penalty, blocked two shots and was credited with seven hits.

But Washington continued to start slowly. Morgan Frost made it 1-0 for the Flyers at 5:27 of the first period with an odd goal: His shot from the circle hit Kuemper’s blocker, popped up in the air, dropped behind Kuemper in the crease and trickled over the goal line. Washington has given up the first goal in 13 of its 21 games.

Marcus Johansson tied the score at 1 on the power play at 11:05. It initially appeared that Ovechkin scored a rebound goal, but Johansson swiped at the puck and got a piece of it before it went over the goal line.

It appeared Johansson had scored Washington’s first goal a few moments earlier. But video review ruled that he kicked the puck into the net, so the goal was wiped off the board.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Oshie’s return

In his return, Oshie wanted to bring positivity to a group that went 2-6-3 in his absence. The 35-year-old said if he wasn’t bringing energy, then he wasn’t doing his job properly.

“We are playing our best when guys are smiling, so that will be a focus for me. … If I am not bringing positive energy, then it is probably time to send me home,” he said. “Just kind of one of my characteristics and one of the things I try to bring to the team.”

Backstrom’s progress

Center Nicklas Backstrom skated with the team Wednesday morning, continuing his steady recovery progress after he underwent hip resurfacing surgery in the offseason. He had been skating regularly with winger Tom Wilson (knee) away from the team since late October.

The Capitals anticipate Backstrom taking part in practice on a regular basis moving forward, but it is unlikely he joins the team on its six-game road trip.

“He is smiling, he looks good, he feels good,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He is happy to be out there — that is really positive.”

