Commanders designate QB Carson Wentz to return to practice

The Washington Commanders designated quarterback Carson Wentz to return to practice Wednesday, moving him a step closer to returning as a possible backup to Taylor Heinicke. The team has 21 days to activate him and have him available on game days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The team placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve after he fractured his finger in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He played the entirety of the game and underwent surgery in Los Angeles days later.

In Wentz’s absence, Heinicke has gone 4-1 and showed enough to earn the starting job going forward.

Coach Ron Rivera has provided few specifics about Wentz’s timeline to return and his role once he does. Rookie Sam Howell has served as Heinicke’s backup and could revert to third string once Wentz is added back to the active roster. Or, depending on Howell’s progress and the team’s status once Wentz is cleared, Rivera and his staff could ultimately decide to keep the rookie as the No. 2.

Washington traded for Wentz in March and expressed hope he’d be its long-term answer at quarterback after years of a rotating through starters. As part of the deal, the Commanders gave up a 2023 conditional third-round pick that could turn into a second-rounder depending on Wentz’s playing time. His continued absence puts that in doubt.

The Commanders are tied to Wentz this season because of his $22 million salary. But he has no guaranteed money going forward, which would allow the team to move on after the season and face no cap charge.

