D.C. United fills goalkeeper void with MLS veteran Tyler Miller

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller to a two-year contract Wednesday, as the club found its replacement for longtime shot-stopper Bill Hamid after talks with David Ochoa broke down. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight Miller, 29, was a free agent after spending the past three seasons with Minnesota United. He started 30 matches in 2021, finishing fifth in the league with 11 shutouts, but made just two starts last season after losing the job to Canada international Dayne St. Clair (University of Maryland).

“We are getting a proven MLS goalkeeper who has seven years of experience in this league,” United Sporting Director Dave Kasper said in a news release. “He’s a great shot-stopper and leader who also has the ability to play with his feet out of the back. We’re excited to add Tyler to our roster ahead of 2023 and add an important piece to our goalkeeper core.”

Advertisement

United allowed Hamid, the franchise’s career leader in shutouts (89) and saves (976), to enter free agency earlier this month. The Annandale native and United academy product had spent his entire career with the club, aside from a brief stint with Danish club Midtjylland in 2018, but made just 10 starts last season and didn’t play following surgery on his left hand in June.

D.C. prepared for Hamid’s exit by acquiring Ochoa, a highly regarded Mexican national team prospect, from Real Salt Lake in July. Although Ochoa impressed in nine starts for United and was in talks about a new deal after his contract expired, a United spokesman confirmed the club is not negotiating with any goalkeepers after signing Miller.

The New Jersey native and Northwestern University product has made 101 appearances over seven MLS seasons, having previously played for the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC. Miller led MLS with a 1.00 goals against average in 2019, when he started 28 matches for an LAFC team that won the Supporters’ Shield for the league’s best regular season record. He also was the third-string goalkeeper for the U.S. national team at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Advertisement

He joins Rafael Romo and Luis Zamudio in United’s goalkeeping corps heading into Wayne Rooney’s first full season as coach. Romo, a 32-year-old Venezuela international who played 14 matches after joining United in April, is signed through the 2023 season with an option for 2024. Zamudio, 24, signed with United in October, on a deal through 2024 with an option for 2025, after spending this past season with minor league affiliate Loudoun United.

D.C. has moved quickly to revamp its defense this offseason, also acquiring Irish center back Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy and signing Portuguese left back Pedro Santos in free agency. United conceded a league-worst 71 goals last season while finishing last in the 28-team standings at 7-21-6.

GiftOutline Gift Article