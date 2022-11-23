Georgetown loses to American for the first time in 40 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American University Coach Mike Brennan walked into a media room in the belly of Capital One Arena drenched in water Wednesday afternoon after accomplishing a feat that hadn’t been done in four decades. Soon after, a frustrated Patrick Ewing strode into that same space with the look of a guy who was on the wrong end of both of those moments, 40 years apart.

American stormed back from a 16-point deficit to upset crosstown rival Georgetown, 74-70, beating the Hoyas for the first time since 1982, when Ewing was a sophomore star on the Hoyas.

Now Ewing coaches the Hoyas (3-3), and the result — coupled with a loss last week to Loyola Marymount — will only add fuel to doubts about the state of the program in the wake of last season’s disastrous 6-25 campaign that ended with a 21-game losing streak.

For the Eagles (3-2), coming off a 10-22 season, the victory led Brennan’s players to drench him with water in a postgame celebration.

“Moments like that are few and far between for a lot of programs,” Brennan said. “So, hopefully, we can capitalize on it. I’m happy for the group. They’ve worked since they’ve gotten here. … They’ve stuck with it as a group, stuck together. So I’m glad that they’re able to celebrate a moment like this.”

American has just one winning season since 2016.

For Ewing, who is 71-87 in his sixth season since taking over at his alma mater, the loss is the latest setback in a rocky start. Ewing remade the coaching staff during the offseason and brought in 10 newcomers to create a fresh start for a program seeking to return to national prominence. It hasn’t happened.

“Things are going to happen during a year,” Ewing said. “Hopefully by the end of the year, we'll look back and these setbacks and laugh. But right now I'm not laughing.

“You can't start abandoning ship. We have a lot more games to go. At some point everybody has to look at themselves and see what they're doing right or wrong for the team to do better. We've had long conversations. Sometimes the conversation needs to stop. It's about going out there and getting the job done.”

The Eagles were led by Johnny O’Neil’s game-high 16 points. Geoff Sprouse added 15 and Jaxon Knotek chipped in 14.

Primo Spears led Georgetown with 15 points and six assists, but the point guard also had five turnovers. Teammate Akok Akok posted 14 points and Jay Heath had 10.

Things to know about Wednesday’s game:

Blown lead

The uneasiness started early as Ewing’s fury echoed through the arena (announced crowd of 3,267) as he lambasted his team less than eight minutes into the game. The Hoyas trailed at the time, 11-10, and the coach ripped into his players during a timeout.

His anger appeared to reap benefits. The Hoyas came out of that timeout and went on a 19-2 run, sparked by Ryan Mutomobo using his length over the undersized Eagles with a hook and a layup before closing the run with an offensive rebound putback. Georgetown took a 40-30 lead into intermission.

American got back into the game by shooting 59.3 percent in the second half. The Eagles not only found their range, but they got to the rim on back-cuts and dribble penetration. The Hoyas shot 25 percent after halftime and were undone by a 14-3 AU run that put Georgetown in a 61-55 deficit.

“We’ve been working all year for this, just getting these type of wins,” O’Neil said. “The energy from the bench and just everyone on the court was tremendous. And it just helped us build off it. Especially in the second half, we got a run going and having that support from the bench, it kind of just adds a little bit of motivation hearing those guys cheering and knowing that you you’re not alone out there.”

Pressure packed?

Ewing was asked during the postgame about the pressure he is facing leading a program struggling to get off on the right foot after last season’s debacle.

“Pressure is life, you go through pressure every day in life,” Ewing said. “There are people out there living on the streets trying to find food. That’s pressure. Our parents getting up at five in the morning, getting to their jobs and trying to provide for you. That’s pressure. Yes, we talk about pressure in sports, but that’s not real pressure.

“We all have got to do what we need to do for us to be successful and, yes, to bring Georgetown back to where I think we need to be. But sometimes you’re going to have bumps in the road. Right now we have bumps in the road and it’s all about how are we going to handle these bumps? Are we going to put our head down or are we going to be like rats and run off the sinking ship? Or are we going to step up and get the job done? We brought in guys that are capable of stepping up and getting the job done. We just have to fix the things that we’re doing in the second half of games to be able to do what we need to do.”

Injuries

Georgetown guard Brandon Murray missed the game with a lower-body injury. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Germantowm, Md., started each of the first five games and leads the team in both points (15.4) and assists (4.4).

American was without leading scorer Colin Smalls. The junior guard is averaging 11.7 points.

