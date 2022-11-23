The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Morocco to start the day in Qatar

Luka Modric, shown in a UEFA Nations League match in September, makes his 2022 World Cup debut Wednesday for Croatia against Morocco. (Darko Bandic/AP)
Updated November 23, 2022 at 4:19 a.m. EST|Published November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EST

European powers take center stage Wednesday in Qatar, where World Cup group play continues. Croatia, a 2018 finalist, debuts first in a Group F opener against Morocco. Then Germany, the 2014 champion, meets Japan, and 2010 champion Spain battles Costa Rica in Group E. Finally, Belgium, which finished third four years ago, concludes the day with another Group F game against a Canada squad making its first World Cup appearance since 1986. Follow along for the latest news, updates and highlights.

Here’s what to know

  • Luka Modric remains the star for Croatia, which plays Morocco at 5 a.m. Eastern. Elsewhere in Group F, Belgium will try to start on the right foot against Canada at 2 p.m.
  • Any time previous World Cup winners are drawn in the same group, things are sure to get interesting. That is the case in Group E, where Germany (against Japan at 8 a.m.) and Spain (against Costa Rica at 11 a.m.) can’t afford a misstep before they meet head-to-head in their next game Sunday.
  • The World Cup continues with four more games Thursday, when teams from Groups G and H, including Brazil and Portugal, will be the last to play their tournament openers. Find the full schedule and updated group standings here.

World Cup in Qatar

Highlights: Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina to open a day that also included defending champion France rolling to a win and a pair of draws from Denmark-Tunisia and Mexico-Poland. Here are seven more matches in World Cup history when the underdog beat the odds for a memorable and stunning upset.

USMNT: In their return to the World Cup, the young Americans settled for a 1-1 draw against Wales in their Group B opener. The U.S. men’s national team will face a taller task Friday against Group B favorite England, which demolished Iran, 6-2, earlier Monday.

Qatar controversy: Soccer fans wearing the rainbow, a symbol of LGBTQ inclusivity, have said they were refused entry into World Cup stadiums and confronted by members of the public to remove the emblem.

Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.

