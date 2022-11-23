World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Morocco to start the day in Qatar

European powers take center stage Wednesday in Qatar, where World Cup group play continues. Croatia, a 2018 finalist, debuts first in a Group F opener against Morocco. Then Germany, the 2014 champion, meets Japan, and 2010 champion Spain battles Costa Rica in Group E. Finally, Belgium, which finished third four years ago, concludes the day with another Group F game against a Canada squad making its first World Cup appearance since 1986. Follow along for the latest news, updates and highlights.
World Cup in Qatar
Highlights: Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina to open a day that also included defending champion France rolling to a win and a pair of draws from Denmark-Tunisia and Mexico-Poland. Here are seven more matches in World Cup history when the underdog beat the odds for a memorable and stunning upset.
USMNT: In their return to the World Cup, the young Americans settled for a 1-1 draw against Wales in their Group B opener. The U.S. men’s national team will face a taller task Friday against Group B favorite England, which demolished Iran, 6-2, earlier Monday.
Qatar controversy: Soccer fans wearing the rainbow, a symbol of LGBTQ inclusivity, have said they were refused entry into World Cup stadiums and confronted by members of the public to remove the emblem.
Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.