World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Morocco to start the day in Qatar

World Cup in Qatar

Highlights: Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina to open a day that also included defending champion France rolling to a win and a pair of draws from Denmark-Tunisia and Mexico-Poland. Here are seven more matches in World Cup history when the underdog beat the odds for a memorable and stunning upset.

USMNT: In their return to the World Cup, the young Americans settled for a 1-1 draw against Wales in their Group B opener. The U.S. men’s national team will face a taller task Friday against Group B favorite England, which demolished Iran, 6-2, earlier Monday.

Qatar controversy: Soccer fans wearing the rainbow, a symbol of LGBTQ inclusivity, have said they were refused entry into World Cup stadiums and confronted by members of the public to remove the emblem.

Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.