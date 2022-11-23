Seven Michigan State players face charges after tunnel brawl at Michigan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the wake of violence that broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following a loss by the Spartans last month to the host Wolverines. One Michigan State player, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s Office with one count of felonious assault. He could face up to four years in prison of convicted on the felony charge.

The other six Spartans players were charged Wednesday with misdemeanors, including one count each of aggravated assault for redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown; junior safety Angelo Grose; redshirt junior cornerback Justin White; senior defensive end Brandon Wright; and freshman defensive end Zion Young. Senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon was charged with one count of assault & battery.

All seven players had quickly been suspended indefinitely by MSU Coach Mel Tucker while school, Big Ten and police investigations took place. Tucker also suspended another player, freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones, who was not included in Wednesday’s announcement of charges.

No Michigan players were charged Wednesday. In videos that surfaced shortly after the Oct. 29 incident took place, two Michigan players, graduate defensive back Gemon Green and sophomore defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows, appeared to be assaulted by several Michigan State players as both teams were heading to their respective locker rooms.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan President Santa J. Ono said Wednesday in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

A spokesman for the Wolverines said the football program would not be issuing any comments Wednesday in addition to Ono’s statement.

A spokesman for Michigan State’s football program did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges. In a statement issued a day after the melees, Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. had said he was “extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program.”

The next day, Tucker offered an apology and said at a news conference, “The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture.”

At that time, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters he expected “criminal charges” to ensue from the police investigation.

“What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said. “It’s sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now. … This is very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.”

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it had received a request for criminal charges from the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, which conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Michigan State University Police Department and Michigan State Police. The prosecutor’s office said it had no further comment on its authorization of the charges, in keeping with its policy on “pretrial publicity around pending cases.”

An attorney for Grose, David Diamond, said he and his client were “somewhat surprised and shocked that criminal charges have been filed.”

“Over the last 30 days, I’ve been reviewing other similar incidents on and off a football field in both collegiate and pro football and have not yet seen any criminal charges filed as a result of similar alleged conduct,” said Diamond (via mlive.com). “Of course my client and I are reviewing all the options at this time.”

An attorney for Green who had promised “severe consequences for this kind of misconduct” said Wednesday that the player and his family would not take any potential legal action until Michigan’s season was over. Green reportedly suffered a concussion in the incident and sat out a game earlier this month against Rutgers.

“I don’t want any of this to be a distraction to Michigan football and neither does Gemon,” said the attorney, Tom Mars (via the Associated Press).

Michigan, 11-0 and third in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, plays archrival Ohio State on Saturday. The 11-0 Buckeyes are second in the rankings.

Michigan State will bring its 5-6 record Saturday to a regular season-ending game at No. 11 Penn State.

