Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar to claim second straight Turkey Bowl

On their sideline, donning highlighter orange uniforms, Theodore Roosevelt players celebrated a 26-18 victory by motioning to their ring fingers and hitting a combination of dance moves that could only make sense in the aftermath of winning the Thanksgiving Classic in back-to-back seasons. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Across the field, Dunbar players slammed their helmets to the turf and wiped away tears.

Playing for the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship at Eastern High in Northeast Washington on Thanksgiving brought out the rawest emotions for the Roughriders and Crimson Tide.

“The Turkey Bowl means so much,” Theodore Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said. “As someone that’s still a D.C. resident and grew up in D.C. it’s one of the last reminders of Chocolate City. It’s something that’s ours, that we put together that’s been here for years and stood the test of time.”

Beating Dunbar also provided unusual feelings for Harden, a former Dunbar standout. Harden, who said he hadn’t slept in two days, won three Turkey Bowl championships as a player and was named the game’s MVP in 2003.

“It was definitely a little weird to be looking at Dunbar in a Turkey Bowl from the other sideline, after all the times I’d been to the game with them,” Harden said. “I got so many memories in those colors, but I bleed blue and orange now. This is my home.”

After playing to a 12-12 draw through the first three quarters, Roosevelt (11-1) took the lead on a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Khalil Wilkins, who also caught the two-point conversion, with 11:40 to play.

The Roughriders’ defense provided more distance a few plays later when Kevin Montague stripped DCIAA player of the year Mike Brown and returned the fumble 70 yards for a touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, the Crimson Tide narrowed the deficit to 26-18 on a one-yard touchdown run from junior Michael Clark, but Dunbar would get no closer.

Wilkins finished with 149 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

“Having all of these beautiful Black people in the stands cheering for you while you win a chip is special,” Wilkins said after being named Turkey Bowl MVP. “It’s something that only the Turkey Bowl can do.”

Dunbar (8-4) came into Thursday’s matchup mourning the death of Coach Maurice Vaughn’s mother. She had been a staple at games dating to Vaughn’s time as a youth league coach. On Nov. 16, she died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“Man, this is a tough one because I really wanted to win this one for her,” Vaughn said. “She was my biggest fan, and before she had passed she had told me how bad she wanted this for us. We gave it everything we had, but it just wasn’t enough to beat [Roosevelt] today.”

The Roughriders, who finished undefeated in DCIAA play for a second straight season, will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Archbishop Carroll and Friendship Collegiate in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA championship game Dec. 3.

In last season’s DCSAA title game, an excessive celebration penalty moved back a would-be game-winning extra point, which Roosevelt then missed. The team lost to Carroll in overtime.

Looking ahead to a potential rematch, Wilkins said his team needs to stay disciplined this time around. “We know we left some meat on the bone last year,” the QB said, “and we’re coming back to collect it.”

