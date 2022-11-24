The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Switzerland vs. Cameroon to kick off a new day

A Cameroon fan gets ready for Thursday's game against Switzerland. (Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated November 24, 2022 at 4:48 a.m. EST|Published November 24, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EST

It’s Thanksgiving in the United States, but it’s just another day of soccer at the World Cup. The last eight teams to make their debuts in Qatar take the field Thursday in Group G and Group H games. Switzerland meets Cameroon at 5 a.m. Eastern before Uruguay battles South Korea at 8. Portugal, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Ghana at 11 a.m., and top-ranked Brazil closes the day against Serbia at 2 p.m.

Here’s what to know

  • The day’s first game features two nations with a lengthy World Cup history. Cameroon has qualified eight times, most of any African nation, and Switzerland’s experience on the stage dates back to a quarterfinal appearance in 1934.
  • Five-time champion Brazil is the best team in the world according to the FIFA rankings, and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the world’s most recognizable player. Both are in action later Thursday.
  • The World Cup continues Friday with four more group stage games, including the United States against England. Find the full schedule and group standings here.

World Cup in Qatar

Live updates: The last eight teams to make their debuts in Qatar take the field Thursday in Group G and Group H games. Follow along for the latest news, updates and highlights.

USMNT: In their return to the World Cup, the young Americans settled for a 1-1 draw against Wales in their Group B opener. The U.S. men’s national team will face a taller task Friday against Group B favorite England, which demolished Iran, 6-2, earlier Monday.

Qatar controversy: Soccer fans wearing the rainbow, a symbol of LGBTQ inclusivity, have said they were refused entry into World Cup stadiums and confronted by members of the public to remove the emblem.

Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.

Loading...