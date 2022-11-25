Damascus keeps it simple, runs over River Hill and into state finals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The opening drive of Friday’s Maryland 3A semifinal was as simple as could be for the Damascus Hornets. Given the ball to open this road game at River Hill, the Hornets handed it to senior Dillon Dunathan and let him enjoy life behind one of the best offensive lines in the state.

The Montgomery County powerhouse did this again and again, Dunathan’s eight straight carries serving as a defiant opening statement: This is what we do; try your best to stop it.

The senior carried the ball for 73 yards and a touchdown on that opening drive, setting the tone for a night in Clarksville in which the Hornets manhandled River Hill, 42-7. Damascus, heading to the 16th state championship game in program history, will face Frederick County power Oakdale at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Dec. 3.

“Our O-line was getting the push on every play,” Dunathan said of the opening drive. “It’s always a good sign when we can just run the ball every time and keep it moving — seven, four, 10 yards. Whatever it takes.”

Hornets Coach Josh Klotz will proudly say his team, week to week, aims to run the ball and stop the run. Last weekend, in a 35-point quarterfinal win over Long Reach, the Hornets (11-1) racked up 468 yards rushing. And yet, no amount of film study could prepare the Hawks (10-2) for the size and strength of this Damascus team.

The Hornets finished with 354 total yards rushing Friday, headlined by Dunathan’s 246-yard performance. Dunathan scored four touchdowns, and sophomore Michael Cooley added 96 yards and two scores.

“It’s definitely a luxury to have Dillon Dunathan running behind that line, as well as so many other weapons,” Klotz said. “This offensive line takes so much pride in their run blocking.”

On the other side of the ball, the Damascus defense upheld its half of the formula. River Hill’s lone touchdown came on a deep pass, its options plenty limited on the ground. Up by 21 at the break, Damascus put the game away on a third and 15 early in the third quarter. Instead of passing downfield for a conversion, the Hornets handed the ball to Dunathan and he took it 60 yards for a score.

“We’ll acknowledge the stakes a little bit this week in practice, but I don’t think it will make much difference,” Dunathan said. “We’ve been going so hard every week, no matter the game or opponent. Our heads are down every single day.”

St. Charles comes up short

In the other 3A semifinal, St. Charles lost a back-and-forth game in Ijamsville, falling to Oakdale, 27-22.

The Spartans (9-5), a young program seeking its first state championship appearance, took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but a short touchdown run gave Oakdale a five-point lead with 3:30 remaining and St. Charles was unable to mount a final comeback.

Quince Orchard advances to another 4A final

Quince Orchard kept its perfect season alive with a 42-9 win over Broadneck in the 4A semifinals. The undefeated Cougars, playing their final home game of the year, had no problems with the Bruins, an Anne Arundel County power.

Sophomore running back Iverson Howard opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, and Quince Orchard’s dynamic offense was off and running from there.

The Cougars have won two of the last three Maryland 4A championships, including a 31-13 win over Wise last fall. On Thursday night, they will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Wise and C.H. Flowers.

