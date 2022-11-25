Maryland women fall behind early and struggle all game in loss to DePaul

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Not often do the first two minutes of any game dictate what’s going to happen down the stretch, but that proved to be the case for No. 14 Maryland in its clash with DePaul. A combination of three-pointers and physicality gave the Terps fits defensively, as the Blue Demons scored a 76-67 upset in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

For just under 40 minutes, the Terps were forced to play from behind, as DePaul jumped out to a 10-2 lead and put pressure on a Maryland team that is still working on replacing four starters from last year’s Sweet 16 squad. In the game, Maryland led for just 74 seconds.

“It was a tough first half for us,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Very cold shooting, a lot of quick shots, way too many threes for us. I credit DePaul. They’re a great team. I thought they punched first and never looked back. They were the aggressive team the entire time in the game. I thought we came to life in the third quarter and made some plays, but they just continued to respond … They didn’t even flinch when we were able to cut that lead.”

DePaul (3-2) had three players finish with double-doubles, as Aneesah Morrow had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Keke Rimmer had 13 points and 12 boards, while Jorie Allen had 10 and 13.

Five players eclipsed double figures for Maryland, led by Shyanne Sellers’s team-high 13 points.

Diamond Miller cooled off after a three-game stretch averaging 24.3 points and 9 rebounds, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds before fouling out late in the contest.

Faith Masonius tacked on 12 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort, while Abby Meyers and Gia Cooke had 10 points apiece.

The Terps (4-2) will take on Towson Saturday morning before playing Pitt on Sunday in hopes of stringing together momentum before facing No. 7 Notre Dame.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Masonius’s fourth-quarter surge

The start of the second half looked more like the Maryland team Frese wants to see on a game-by-game basis. DePaul was held to just 25 percent shooting with four turnovers in the third quarter, as the Terps trailed 47-45 entering the final period.

When Masonius hit the floor after being fouled on a shot attempt in the fourth quarter, the senior was smiling with her tongue out and teammates surrounding her with adrenaline. The New Jersey native had just given the Terps a huge spark when her team desperately needed it, making the basket and the ensuing free throw.

The senior followed that up with a steal that resulted in points from Cooke. Another layup on Maryland’s next offensive possession gave the Terps a 54-52 lead at the 7:16 mark. Masonius ended with 7 points and four rebounds in the final quarter.

“The game of basketball really is a game of runs,” Masonius said. “When we had the opportunity to get stops and turn them into scores, it’s really important for us to escalate that and keep our foot on the gas. The first half we just didn’t play our game, and at that point, it was a little too late.”

Offensive woes resurface

The first half for Maryland on offense was one to forget, as the Terps shot just 25.7 percent (9 of 35) from the field, which included a 2-for-20 start that carried into the second quarter.

Only one Terp was at or above 50 percent in the first half. Elisa Pinzan, the graduate transfer from South Florida, was one of three starters with 5 points at the break on 2-of-4 shooting. She finished with 8 points.

“I think we knew where we wanted to put things,” Frese said. “This team, until we started practices in September, we didn’t have everyone here all summer. We knew that it’s a marathon, not a sprint for us. It wasn’t going to be in November where our team is going to peak with one returning starter coming back with so many new pieces. We knew it was going to take some time.”

Streaky defense

Despite the Blue Demons shooting 37.1 percent from the field while committing 17 turnovers, DePaul still found a way to break the Maryland press more often than not. Maryland allowed 28 points in the paint, while getting outrebounded 52-47 against a team that saw four of its five starters play north of 33 minutes.

“They have a tremendous inside and outside game,” Frese said of DePaul’s approach on offense. “With Morrow being so aggressive and such a dynamic scorer in so many ways, and their ability to take 30 threes and shoot 37 percent from the three-point line. Just the ability with their offensive identity to spread you out on offense.”

