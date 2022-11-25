For all England’s star power, a World Cup win over U.S. remains elusive

BAYT, Qatar — In three World Cup oddities sprinkled across 72½ years, England has been unable to defeat the United States when the United States was a global minnow (1950), unable to defeat the United States when the United States had become sort of a guppy (2010), and unable to defeat the United States when the United States has become rather a smallish striped bass (2022).
The circumstances don’t seem to matter. Play the United States, and England winds up sent to the corner of the aquarium near a fake rock. Make it a loss (1950) and two draws all told — in South America, Africa and Asia — and raise the question: If something happens without fail, does it count as an oddity?
It kind of did Friday night with the goalless draw in the northernmost of Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums. It followed upon England’s sparkling 6-2 win over Iran on Monday during which the Three Lions occupied some fresh realm of delight, even given their strong showings in recent years, with youngsters such as Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham helping lift the whole enterprise above mere fodder for national self-analysis.
Yet the loveliness fizzled by England’s second match. England found its passing lanes gummed up and its quality surrounded by company. Never did it look really free and comfortable. Only once was it able to ask American goalkeeper Matt Turner to make any kind of stretch, and that was on the minute of added time in the first half, when Mason Mount one-timed a pass from Raheem Sterling and blasted from the top of the box to Turner’s outstretched right hand. As a closing emblem, a Harry Kane header off a free kick in added time at the end went wide left, never even shouting hello to the goalmouth.
Through it all, England’s poster play might have come on 59 minutes, when the American Christian Pulisic blasted one just left of the goal, and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford wound up deciding he had seen better defense in his day, probably even during six loans out from Sunderland between 2011-17, probably even in Darlington or Preston North End. He pointed to his brain as if encouraging his teammates to use theirs, and now a similar and brief period of national analysis can follow. Good thing the citizenry has honed the knack.
It’s not that peril has come. With an intra-country, international match against Wales due Tuesday, England sits atop Group B with four points. Iran has three, the United States two, Wales one. A draw with Wales will do it as far as moving England to the knockout phase in which it stuck around to the semifinals at Russia 2018.
That finish, England’s first semifinal since 1990 and only its second since its lone World Cup title in 1966, helped build a newfangled momentum toward this event. The Euro 2020 that happened in 2021 helped build it more. The Iran match perhaps helped build it more than that, while this match with that weird old nemesis the United States lent a dose of old reality about the old grind.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: The United States draws with England, 0-0, in its second World Cup game Friday to set up a must-win group finale against Iran. Read the highlights from the Group B matchup.
Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.
Highlights: Where on Tuesday there had been Saudi Arabia over Argentina, now there came the spectacle on 73 minutes in Brazil over Serbia. Richarlison’s wonder of a goal cemented Brazil’s 2-0 opening win.
Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.