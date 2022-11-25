The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates United States and England scoreless in Group B clash

The United States and England play in Group B. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated November 25, 2022 at 2:26 p.m. EST|Published November 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST

The United States has returned to action at the World Cup on Friday, and it’s a big one: The Americans are taking on England in their most anticipated matchup of the group stage. After settling for a 1-1 draw Monday in their Group B opener against Wales, the Americans got some help earlier Friday when the Welsh were stunned by Iran, 2-0. A positive result here would boost the Americans’ chances of getting to the knockout stage, but the U.S. squad could still be in position to advance with a win Tuesday against Iran regardless.

Here’s what to know

  • If the United States beats England, it will secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win or draw Tuesday against Iran. If the U.S. team draws against England, it will secure a spot with a win over Iran. Even with a loss to England, the Americans could advance with a win over Iran, but it would not be guaranteed. England can seal a spot in the knockout round with a victory Friday.
  • This is the third time the United States and England have gone head-to-head at the World Cup. The Americans earned a stunning 1-0 victory at the 1950 event in Brazil, and they played to a 1-1 draw to open group play in 2010 in South Africa.
  • Find highlights from Friday’s other games here. The full World Cup schedule and updated group standings are here.

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The United States returns to action at the World Cup on Friday, and it’s a big one: The Americans take on England in their most anticipated matchup of the group stage. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.

Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.

Highlights: Where on Tuesday there had been Saudi Arabia over Argentina, now there came the spectacle on 73 minutes in Brazil over Serbia. Richarlison’s wonder of a goal cemented Brazil’s 2-0 opening win.

Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.

Loading...