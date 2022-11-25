World Cup live updates United States and England scoreless in Group B clash

The United States has returned to action at the World Cup on Friday, and it’s a big one: The Americans are taking on England in their most anticipated matchup of the group stage. After settling for a 1-1 draw Monday in their Group B opener against Wales, the Americans got some help earlier Friday when the Welsh were stunned by Iran, 2-0. A positive result here would boost the Americans’ chances of getting to the knockout stage, but the U.S. squad could still be in position to advance with a win Tuesday against Iran regardless.