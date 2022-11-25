Wizards get Bradley Beal back, but succumb again to the Heat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — The FTX Arena crowd was on its feet and singing to the reggaeton blasting over the speaker system Friday night, tryptophan be dammed. This city never needs a reason to party, but center Bam Adebayo had given it one anyway with a go-ahead field goal with 21 seconds to play against the Washington Wizards.

Adebayo’s picturesque rolling layup helped clinch the Heat’s 110-107 victory, its second over the Wizards in the past three days. It was another heartbreaking loss for the Wizards, who played their hardest, most cohesive game since perhaps a Nov. 10 win against the Dallas Mavericks. And yet they still could not crack the Heat.

Adebayo’s season-high 38 points had a lot to do with that. Washington (11-8) had weathered his fantastic performance until it simply couldn’t anymore; the center trucked ahead steadily as individual Wizards players ebbed and flowed.

Washington had 23 second-chance points, evidence of its scrambling effort. But the three-pointer the visitors needed on their final possession — a step-back attempt from Bradley Beal as time expired — found only iron.

Beal, back after missing Wednesday’s game with a thigh contusion, and Kyle Kuzma paced the Wizards with 28 points apiece. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 18.

Kuzma’s effort exemplified what the Wizards did so well when they were clicking Friday night, scrambling for rebounds, switching off well on defense and finding teammates in position to score. His effort also included seven rebounds and five assists. Beal had five rebounds and five assists and Deni Avdija, playing most of 31 minutes at the point, had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Wizards and Heat must have been sick of each other by the time Friday rolled around. They met for the third time in the span of a week — and for the second time in three days at FTX Arena. This one had the same tint as the previous two. Both sides were missing key players — five for Miami in Jimmy Butler (knee), Max Strus (shoulder), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — and three for Washington in Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin), in addition to long-sidelined Delon Wright (hamstring).

Neither could sustain a high level of energy the entire game as a result, so they danced again and came up with a tight fourth quarter. Back and forth they went before Adebayo had the final say.

The Wizards had one of their strongest starts in recent memory, slinging the ball with precision and shooting well enough to absorb 18 points from Adebayo in the first quarter and come ahead leading by 10, 38-28. They looked energized across the roster by their biting loss Wednesday in the same building.

It was the third quarter, as is so often the case for Washington, that tilted the game. Miami did a good job o defense containing everyone but Beal, who shouldered the load with 14 points in the stretch, while getting contributions from a wide swath on their offensive end.

Here’s what else to know from Friday’s loss:

Shorthanded again

The Wizards ran a one in, one out policy Friday — as Beal came off the injury report, the rookie Davis was added. The guard sat out with groin soreness after injuring himself on an awkward landing in Wednesday’s game against the Heat, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Starting point guard Morris (ankle soreness) and backup forward Hachimura (ankle soreness) each missed their third consecutive game but are progressing, according to Unseld — both players participated in the team’s optional Thanksgiving Day workout.

Unseld said Morris’s right ankle is something the team will probably monitor throughout the year.

“He’s had some issues in the past, it’s just been more managing,” Unseld said at Friday morning’s shoot-around. “It flared up a bit, so we’re trying to get that to calm down, get the strength and mobility back. It’s something he’s going to have to deal with throughout the season.”

Heat go cold

It helped Washington that, unlike Wednesday night when Miami tied a season-high with 16 three-pointers, the Heat made just 2 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half Friday and 7 of 26 for the game. Part of that was the Wizards’ more active perimeter defense forcing Miami into worse shots and part of it was the Heat just plain missing.

