World Cup live updates Wales to face Iran in critical Group B clash

The World Cup continues in Qatar on Friday, when teams will begin playing their second games of the group stage. In a Group B game the United States will be watching closely, Wales kicks things off against Iran at 5 a.m. Eastern. Host Qatar and Senegal will both be seeking their first points in Group A at 8 a.m., before Group A leaders Netherlands and Ecuador meet at 11. Finally, the Americans take on England in the day’s marquee event at 2 p.m.
World Cup in Qatar
USMNT match preview: The United States is set to face England at the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. Bursting with talent, the Three Lions have their eye on their first world championship since 1966. Learning and evolving, the United States has the modest goal of advancing to the knockout stage after failing to qualify for the tournament four years ago.
Today’s WorldView: Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 upset over Argentina is the latest in a string of wins on the global stage for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.