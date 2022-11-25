World Cup live updates Wales to face Iran in critical Group B clash

The World Cup continues in Qatar on Friday, when teams will begin playing their second games of the group stage. In a Group B game the United States will be watching closely, Wales kicks things off against Iran at 5 a.m. Eastern. Host Qatar and Senegal will both be seeking their first points in Group A at 8 a.m., before Group A leaders Netherlands and Ecuador meet at 11. Finally, the Americans take on England in the day’s marquee event at 2 p.m.