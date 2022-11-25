World Cup tiebreakers and advancement scenarios, explained

As the World Cup’s 32 teams complete their second group-stage games, the scenarios for advancement will start to become clear. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then slotted into a 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the participants in the Dec. 18 final.
1. Greatest number of points from three group matches (each team gets three points for a win and one for a draw).
2. Goal difference in all group matches.
3. Goals scored in all group matches.
And if two or more teams still are tied after that? We go to:
1. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned.
2. Goal difference from the group matches between the teams concerned.
3. Goals scored in the group matches between the teams concerned.
4. Greater number of points obtained regarding fair play conduct (yellow cards = minus-1; indirect red card, as a result of a second yellow card = minus-3, direct red card = minus-4, yellow card and direct red = minus-5, with only one of the deductions applied to a player in a single game).
And if, by some quirk, there’s still a tie?
Then there will be a drawing of lots by FIFA’s Organizing Committee.
Here are the standings for every group, and the scenarios for the groups that have completed two games. An x- denotes a team that has clinched advancement. A y- denotes a team that has clinched first place in a group. A z-denotes a team that has been eliminated from advancing.
Group A standings and scenarios
Netherlands: The group favorite would advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw against Qatar on Tuesday. If both the Netherlands and Ecuador win their final match, the Group A winner would be determined by tiebreakers, starting with goal differential, where they are currently tied. If both matches on Tuesday are draws, the tiebreaker would start with goals scored.
Ecuador: Like the Netherlands, Ecuador is assured a spot in the knockout round with a win or draw on Tuesday, when Ecuador will face Senegal.
Senegal: The champions of Africa would advance to the knockout round with a win over Ecuador. It would be eliminated with a loss. With a draw against Ecuador, Senegal would need an improbable Qatar victory over the Netherlands to have any chance. Senegal could still win the group with a win over Ecuador and a Netherlands tie or loss against Qatar.
Qatar: The host nation cannot advance to the knockout round.
Group B standings and scenarios
Group C standings and scenarios
Group D standings and scenarios
Group E standings and scenarios
Group F standings and scenarios
Group G standings and scenarios
Group H standings and scenarios
