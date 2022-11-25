World Cup tiebreakers and advancement scenarios, explained

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The United States returns to action at the World Cup on Friday, and it’s a big one: The Americans take on England in their most anticipated matchup of the group stage. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.

Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.

Highlights: Where on Tuesday there had been Saudi Arabia over Argentina, now there came the spectacle on 73 minutes in Brazil over Serbia. Richarlison’s wonder of a goal cemented Brazil’s 2-0 opening win.

Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.