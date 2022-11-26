Arundel extends season to furthest point, where it will meet North Point

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every Thursday night, the Arundel Wildcats prepare for the end. In each of the past three weeks, as the team has practiced ahead of playoff games, they have wrapped up the week by packing and cleaning as if the season is over. Practice gear is organized, sleds slid away. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the coaches, this saves a few hours should the playoff run actually end the next night. For the players, the custom sends a message that is simple and clear: All of this could be over soon.

“Everything goes away,” senior running back Ahmad Taylor said. “It’s a strong reminder of the stakes of the game, and it keeps us on track.”

Week after week, Arundel has had to pull the equipment back out to prepare for the next game. On Friday night, the Wildcats ensured this season would last as long as possible; they defeated Dundalk, 6-0, in the Maryland 4A/3A semifinals. Arundel will face North Point on Friday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

“That is a gritty win,” Wildcats Coach Jack Walsh said. “Super proud of this team after that. Not just that, I’m super impressed by them. This is a group that just loves playing football. If people tell us we’re not supposed to win games like these, [the players] say ‘Then beat us.’ ”

Arundel last reached the state championship game in 2007 and last won a title in 1975. To make it back to the game’s biggest stage, the Wildcats knew they would have to win a defensive battle against the Owls. The team also knew it would have to adapt on offense. Arundel is a program that has long employed a spread offense, and this season junior quarterback Gavin Kamachi helmed a dynamic group.

But Kamachi broke his collarbone late in the team’s quarterfinal win over Seneca Valley, and the program was already down its backup quarterback. Unable to mount its usual aerial attack, it relied on Taylor to take a portion of the snaps and set the tone for the running game. He scored the team’s lone touchdown in the third quarter.

“We were trying to grind the game out and kill clock, which is something that Arundel doesn’t normally do,” Taylor said. “But our defense doesn’t surprise me anymore; they’ve bailed us out of so many games and balled out for us so many times. I’m just glad other people really get to see how good they are now.”

Dundalk threatened to tie or win the game with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, bringing the ball inside the 10. But junior Pat Connolly ended the game with an interception, sending his sideline into hysterics and punching Arundel’s ticket to Friday’s final.

Waiting for them in Annapolis will be North Point, which defeated Urbana, 17-0, on Friday. The Eagles, one of several strong teams in Southern Maryland this fall, have set themselves apart in the postseason behind stellar defensive play. North Point has outscored opponents 133-0 in the postseason thus far.

This will be North Point’s second trip to a state championship, their previous appearance coming in 2018. Facing a five-time state champion in Urbana, the Eagles had a strong week of practice as they aimed to prove they belonged in Maryland’s top hierarchies.

“I think we’re still considered outsiders in the state,” interim coach Bill Condo said. “We’ve won some games and made some noise, but we’re not part of that small fraternity of historic programs around the state. Slowly, we’re trying to work for that, and last night we got the opportunity to face one of those programs in Urbana.”

The team aimed to score 24 points Friday, as it felt confident its defense could hold the Hawks under that number. Instead, it came through with another shutout to earn one of the biggest wins in program history.

“We had about 25 [alumni] at our practice on Thanksgiving morning,” Condo said. “I thought it was important for our guys to see that they’re part of something greater than themselves. There’s kids that have played before them and kids that will come after them, but this is their moment.”

