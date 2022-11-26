Iowa (loser)

The Big Ten West defied comprehension all season. Two coaches were fired by early October. One team (Northwestern) hasn’t won a game in North America all year. Illinois — Illinois! — had firm control of the division until November.

So it seemed almost too good to be true that a semblance of normality had set in heading into the regular season’s final week. Iowa, that most anachronistic of programs and a participant in games that ended with scores of 7-3, 10-7 and 9-6 this season, needed only a victory at home against Nebraska on Friday to seal a Big Ten title game berth.

And what did the Hawkeyes do? Find a way to lose a one-possession game to the Cornhuskers, who were 6-24 in one-score games over the last five seasons. Nebraska survived, 24-17, to end a seven-game slide against Iowa.

Truth is, the Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) were fortunate it was that close. Nebraska converted a pair of first-half fumble recoveries and an Iowa muffed punt early in the third quarter into 17 points en route to a 24-0 lead. The Hawkeyes scored on three of their next four possessions — including one of their patented four-play, zero-yard field goal drives before a turnover on downs and an interception in the final 2:06.

