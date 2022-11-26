Still, it was hard to like much about the Buckeyes’ second half — or the savvy displayed for much of the day. A couple turnovers, nine penalties, a pass defense that surrendered 21.4 yards a reception … and that doesn’t even factor in a worn-down defense getting popped twice for long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Michigan has perfected the formula for beating the Buckeyes; they’ve dealt Ohio State its only two losses in a 23-game span. The rest of the Big Ten isn’t good enough to replicate it, but a playoff team — Georgia, perhaps? — probably could. No, the Buckeyes aren’t done yet, but it’s hard to imagine a potential playoff stay lasting too long even if they catch some breaks in the next week.
Michigan (winner)
The No. 3 Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) are East Division champions yet again after their thrashing of Ohio State. It was their first victory in Columbus since 2000, and it puts Jim Harbaugh’s team in fine shape to earn a second consecutive playoff berth.
Much like last season, Michigan manhandled Ohio State’s defensive front. A year ago, the Wolverines averaged 7.2 yards a carry behind Hassan Haskins’s 169 yards and five touchdowns. This time around, with star back Blake Corum limited to two carries, Donovan Edwards capped a 216-yard day with touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter to ice it.
To review: The Wolverines have overwhelmed Ohio State on the ground in back-to-back seasons. It stands to reason they’ll keep the same approach in future years until the Buckeyes show any competence in stopping their rushing attack.
Georgia (winner)
Book the Bulldogs for the playoff. It took a half for Kirby Smart’s team to get going, but Georgia eventually pulled away from Georgia Tech for a 37-14 victory.
After a 12-0 regular season, it’s hard to envision the Bulldogs getting excluded from the national semifinals even if they lose to LSU in next week’s SEC title game. Perhaps they could tumble to fourth behind a Big Ten champion Michigan, an undefeated TCU and maybe even LSU. But it sure looks like fourth is the floor for Georgia entering championship weekend.
South Carolina (winner)
The Gamecocks (8-4) won’t make the playoff, but they certainly had an impact on it. South Carolina ended the playoff hopes of Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weekends, following up a rout of the Volunteers with a 31-30 defeat of their in-state rivals to snap a seven-game skid to the Tigers — and did it in Death Valley, no less.
There were some uneven moments early in the season for the Gamecocks, and they’re only two weeks removed from getting drubbed at Florida. But with Spencer Rattler (360 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) outplaying Clemson counterpart DJ Uiagalelei, South Carolina should feel as good about this regular season as any since a string of three consecutive 11-win showings from 2011-13.
Clemson (loser)
Whatever slim playoff hopes the No. 8 Tigers still possessed ended with their loss to South Carolina.
Granted, this was not a vintage Tigers team, something that was established long before the program’s 40-game home winning streak was halted. But a second November loss — dropping Clemson to 10-2 — simply hammers home the message before the playoff committee renders its verdict.
It also removes most of any national interest in next week’s ACC title game between the Tigers and North Carolina (9-3). The winner earns a trophy and an Orange Bowl berth, but the league will not produce a playoff team for the second consecutive season.
James Madison (winner)
The Dukes are in the clubhouse for the season, and what a debut season it was in the Football Bowl Subdivision. James Madison thrashed Coastal Carolina, 47-7, to claim the Sun Belt’s East Division and finish 8-3.
Todd Centeio threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns Saturday for the Dukes, who are ineligible for the postseason as part of their transition from the Football Championship Subdivision. But they wasted little time demonstrating they could hang at a higher level, right down to the final weekend of the season.
Mike Norvell (winner)
The task facing the Florida State coach when he arrived in Tallahassee after the 2019 season was a two-parter. First, reverse the spiral that began at the tail end of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure and later consumed Willie Taggart’s brief run with the Seminoles. Second, reestablish Florida State as the national power it’s been for much of the last 40 years.
Friday’s 45-38 defeat of Florida — capped by Trey Benson’s touchdown run with 4:06 to go — signaled the first part had been accomplished as the No. 16 Seminoles wrapped up a 9-3 regular season.
To be clear, this is not a declaration of how “Florida State is back.” The Seminoles’ five-game winning streak since their open date had come against a motley collection of ACC teams with various problems (Georgia Tech, Miami and Syracuse) plus Louisiana-Lafayette before Friday’s takedown of the Gators (6-6).
But the last month has provided validation for both Norvell’s methodical work and the value of a veteran quarterback like Jordan Travis. Florida State might not begin next year as an ACC favorite, but it won’t be overlooked or, worse, a punchline. That fate will be left to Miami.
Iowa (loser)
The Big Ten West defied comprehension all season. Two coaches were fired by early October. One team (Northwestern) hasn’t won a game in North America all year. Illinois — Illinois! — had firm control of the division until November.
So it seemed almost too good to be true that a semblance of normality had set in heading into the regular season’s final week. Iowa, that most anachronistic of programs and a participant in games that ended with scores of 7-3, 10-7 and 9-6 this season, needed only a victory at home against Nebraska on Friday to seal a Big Ten title game berth.
And what did the Hawkeyes do? Find a way to lose a one-possession game to the Cornhuskers, who were 6-24 in one-score games over the last five seasons. Nebraska survived, 24-17, to end a seven-game slide against Iowa.
Truth is, the Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) were fortunate it was that close. Nebraska converted a pair of first-half fumble recoveries and an Iowa muffed punt early in the third quarter into 17 points en route to a 24-0 lead. The Hawkeyes scored on three of their next four possessions — including one of their patented four-play, zero-yard field goal drives before a turnover on downs and an interception in the final 2:06.
And at least for one more day, the Big Ten West was left in the state of flux it has existed in pretty much all season.
Tulane (winner)
The road to the American Athletic Conference title now runs through New Orleans thanks to the Green Wave’s 27-24 victory at Cincinnati on Friday. No. 19 Tulane (10-2, 7-1 American) clinched the regular season title and will play host to next week’s championship game.
The Green Wave snapped No. 19 Cincinnati’s 32-game home winning streak, a parting gift to last year’s playoff semifinalist in its final game as a member of the American (the Bearcats head to the Big 12 next season).
Tulane secured only the fourth 10-win season in program history and the first since a 12-0 run in 1998. The Green Wave now probably stands one victory away — on its home field, no less — from securing a berth to the Cotton Bowl as the Group of Five’s representative in the New Year’s Six structure.
Arizona (winner)
Not every sub-.500 season is made equally, and the Wildcats have every reason to feel like they made progress while going 5-7 this year.
They won the Territorial Cup on Friday against Arizona State, earning a 38-35 victory to end a five-game skid in the in-state series. Michael Wiley rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, the second-most yardage ever for a Wildcat against the Sun Devils (Trung Canidate had 288 yards in 1998).
That alone was a welcome development. But for a team that had gone 1-16 over the last two years and had dropped 20 of its last 21 conference games before this season, Arizona narrowed the gap between itself and the rest of the Pac-12.
It beat Colorado like it was supposed to. It ended UCLA’s playoff hopes earlier this month. And it was a genuine nuisance to Southern Cal and Washington into the fourth quarter. It might not be good enough, but things are trending upward in Tucson.
Ohio (winner)
The Bobcats didn’t have starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke — dubbed the “Maple Missile” — with a shot at the Mid-American Conference title game on the line Tuesday. Ultimately, CJ Harris made sure it didn’t matter.
The backup rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in Ohio’s 38-14 rout of Bowling Green. The Bobcats (9-3, 7-1) advanced to next weekend’s title game against Toledo (7-5, 5-3).
Amazingly, Ohio will play for its first conference title since 1968. It’s sort of hard to believe, given how consistently Frank Solich cranked out bowl teams in Athens. The Bobcats made four MAC title games under Solich but lost them all — hardly a serious blemish for a tenure that included 11 bowl berths in 16 seasons.
Now Tim Albin, Solich’s successor, has a chance to end the streak. And with a seven-game winning streak, Ohio is well-positioned to do exactly that.