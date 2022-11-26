Commanders keys vs. Falcons: Force Mariota to throw, capitalize in red zone

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Commanders (6-5) avoided a major letdown in Week 11 when they took care of business against the Houston Texans six days after they knocked off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a 1-4 start, Washington now sits just a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC’s final wild card spot.

Taylor Heinicke, who was named the Commanders’ starting quarterback following the win in Houston, will make his sixth consecutive start Sunday, against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Here’s what to watch when the Commanders host the Falcons (1 p.m., Fox).

Force Mariota to win with his arm

Atlanta offensive coordinator Dave Ragone’s unit runs the ball early and often. Through 11 games, the Falcons have 110 more rushing attempts than passes thrown, and their rushing attack, which features four players (running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, utility player Cordarrelle Patterson and quarterback Marcus Mariota) with at least 335 yards, ranks third in the NFL in average yards per game (159.4) and sixth in yards per carry (4.9).

Washington’s run defense has already held its own against the Tennessee Titans and the Eagles, two of the league’s rushing leaders, and it allows the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (103.1). Anchored by standout tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, the line should be up to the task of keeping the Falcons in check.

Though Mariota can make most of the requisite passes, if the Commanders can shut down the run game and force him to throw the ball often, they should put themselves in a position to succeed. Atlanta is 4-1 when Mariota has 20 or fewer passing attempts and 1-5 when he exceeds that number.

Replace St-Juste

Benjamin St-Juste, Washington’s breakout corner, will not play due to an ankle injury he suffered in Houston, and the Commanders are thin at outside corner and don’t have a clear option to replace him. The Falcons have a big target in rookie wideout Drake London, the No. 8 pick in April’s draft. St-Juste would’ve matched up well with London (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) because of his length.

In St-Juste’s place, Washington could use a safety (Bobby McCain or Percy Butler), a slot corner (Danny Johnson or Rachad Wildgoose) or an unproven rookie (Christian Holmes). This week, Commanders Coach Rivera complimented Holmes’s special teams play, as well as his recent practices, but he didn’t offer a hint to the game plan.

Elevate the passing game

With his placeholder title removed and the Commanders now sitting in the middle of the race for an NFC wild card spot, the time is now for Heinicke to elevate Washington’s passing attack. In five starts this season, the quarterback has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

“I think we have the components,” Rivera said. “We just [got to] make sure we can get the ball to [our playmakers], and with Taylor … you just never know, but you know that it’s possible.”

Atlanta has allowed opponents an average of 266.3 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL), and a game against the Falcons should provide the perfect opportunity for Heinicke to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers.

Capitalize on Falcons’ red-zone defense

In last Sunday’s 23-10 win at Houston, Washington’s inability to convert red-zone opportunities into touchdowns undermined its success on offense. The Commanders scored just one touchdown in four trips to the red zone, and they rank 23rd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, having scored on just 51.7 percent of their attempts.

The Commanders should get plenty of red-zone reps against an Atlanta defense that has faced the third-most plays (115) in the NFL and allowed 25 red-zone touchdowns, fourth-most in the NFL.

“We need to be better in the red zone, and I think we will be,” Heinicke said.

Injury report

The Commanders will be without starting cornerback Benjamin St. Juste (ankle) and punt returner Dax Milne (foot). Linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) will miss his fifth straight game; the Commanders placed him on injured reserve Friday.

Defensive end Chase Young, who is working his way back from a knee injury he suffered last season, and tight end Logan Thomas (rib/illness) are listed as questionable.

For the Falcons, defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) is doubtful to play. Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and running back Caleb Huntley (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Sam Fortier contributed to this report.

