Coolidge emphatic in beating Maret for its first DCSAA Class A title

With two minutes left on the clock Saturday, Coolidge players were already filling up ice chests to dump on their coaches following the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A championship game. The Colts’ defense was holding back a final drive from Maret, and a desperate pass to the end zone at Georgetown’s Cooper Field was intercepted to serve as a dagger.

With a big-play offense and opportunistic defense, the Colts represented public schools and won their first DCSAA title, 37-8, preventing Maret from a three-peat in the process.

“We knew we have weapons,” said quarterback Jeremiah Roberson, named the game’s MVP after passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns. “We knew we were going to win, but we wanted to stay humble. Just coming out here, it feels good. First time in history Coolidge wins state.”

Coming off a Gravy Bowl victory over Bell the previous week, Coolidge (11-2) opened Saturday’s game with precision, scoring on an efficient first drive with a 15-yard run from Sean Brooks. The defense came out firing, too, nabbing an interception on the first offensive drive for Maret (8-5).

The Frogs responded on their second drive with 12-yard pass to Jack Sobota for a touchdown and two point conversion to take an 8-7 lead. But in the second quarter, following a Coolidge field goal, Maret’s defense was plagued by penalties; it handed the Colts 10 yards from consecutive offside flags. The Colts continued a relentless push into the end zone to score again off a short run from Marcell Simmons.

The Colts continued to take advantage of their opponents’ mistakes, picking up a fumble to set up Roberson, who connected with David Bolding III for a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the Colts up 23-8.

Despite a prolific game from Maret quarterback Roman Jensen (253 yards passing), the Frogs offense mostly struggled. Maret, a young team that beat Sidwell Friends and KIPP on its way to the title game, just stumbled at the wrong time, Coach Mike Engelberg said.

“All year we’ve been putting up video game numbers on offense,” he said. “We just fizzled out in the wrong spots with penalties.”

The Colts, meanwhile, turned a comfortable lead into a blowout in the fourth quarter as Roberson threw two more TD passes, including a highlight 40-yard strike to senior Anthony Nicholson.

As the Colts stepped up to hoist the DCSAA trophy, they all showed off the backs of their jerseys reading “5th St.,” the location of Coolidge’s Northwest Washington campus. By winning this game, they had effectively put their program on the map.

“The guys worked hard for this challenge since January,” Coach Kevin Nesbitt said while his players celebrated on the field. “They were doing things they weren’t familiar with, [practicing] two times a day, working out in the summertime, stuff like that. So these kids have come a long way.”

