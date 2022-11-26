Loudoun County’s gamble backfires, breakout season ends in playoffs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was, by all accounts, the most important play in the history of the county’s oldest football program. Trailing by one with a minute remaining and an extra-point attempt awaiting in Saturday afternoon’s Class 4 Region C final against Kettle Run, Loudoun County players urged Coach Matt Reidenbaugh to go for the win.

He obliged. The rushing attack, successful all afternoon, bolted to the right, trying to find a seam in the offensive line. For one of the few times all season, and certainly in this game, it wasn’t there. Loudoun County was stuffed and eliminated from the playoffs, 35-34, in Leesburg. Instead, Kettle Run (13-0) advanced to the state semifinal.

“We played a great team today,” Reidenbaugh said. “Our kids battled hard, we almost had it figured out there, but it came down to the end and we just couldn’t get it done.”

Players stayed for almost 30 minutes after the game to share hugs, tears and words of encouragement as Kettle Run celebrated on the Captains’ home turf.

This year, Loudoun County players said, meant more than most. After the Captains (12-1) won the Dulles District title, senior Thomas Tyler held up the trophy with his father, a member of one of the team’s four district-winning squads.

Throughout the playoffs, players from previous decades filled the stands. After Saturday’s game, hundreds of fans stayed late to applaud the Captains as they headed for the exits.

Success so often proved elusive for Loudoun County over recent years, and this season was different. At the end of 2021, Reidenbaugh told the Captains they would play after Thanksgiving in 2022. This season was the second time they did so. By all accounts, Reidenbaugh said, it was the best season in the school’s 68-year history.

“[My teammates] are my family,” senior tight end Joey Fitzpatrick said. “Every single one of them. People will remember this team for years to come.”

Their success, players said, was predicated on a selfless approach. The offensive line, which helped lead team yoga sessions on top of a punishing rushing attack, sported the nickname “IHOP season.” Senior Jackson Snyder, the emotional and physical anchor of the Captains’ defense, earned the title of “team dad.”

The Captains also figured they matched up equally with Kettle Run. Neither team committed a penalty or turnover in the first half, and each used clock-draining runs and short-yardage success to make the game 14-14 at the half. Twenty minutes passed with each side scoring two touchdowns apiece, tying the score again at 28-28.

For all of Loudoun County’s heroics, the region title would remain out of grasp as a 31-yard touchdown pass from Kettle Run receiver Jordan Tapscott on an end-around gave the Cougars a 35-28 lead with three minutes remaining. Fitzpatrick’s 26-yard touchdown reception two minutes later, punctuated by a stiff-arm at the 1-yard line, gave the Leesburg faithful hope. But after the two-point conversion attempt, it wasn’t enough.

“The more upset you are, the more invested you are,” Reidenbaugh said after the game. “We should be proud of ourselves today.”

