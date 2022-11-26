Maryland finishes strong by shutting out Rutgers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s football program hasn’t had many reasons to celebrate lately, but toward the end of this home finale against a hapless Rutgers squad, joy had already begun radiating from the sideline. The Terps offense returned to the benches after one of many successful drives, and veteran wide receiver Jeshaun Jones urged his quarterback to stand. The video board recognized Taulia Tagovailoa for breaking yet another program record, this time for career passing touchdowns, and the crowd cheered. Jones grabbed Tagovailoa’s hand and raised his arm in acknowledgment while pointing to the player who has elevated this program in three years as the starter.

The Terps dominated in a 37-0 victory, in large part thanks to Tagovailoa, despite the quarterback hobbling through the matchup at times because of a knee injury that has given him trouble this season.

Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) had suffered three straight losses, including a pair of lopsided blowouts that tarnished the final month of the regular season that began with plenty of promise. But as seniors played their final games in College Park, the Terps rediscovered their groove. Maryland’s defense stifled the Scarlet Knights Rutgers (4-8, 1-8) and delivered the program’s first shutout in conference play since 2008.

Jones, a fifth-year player who has torn his ACL twice, notched a career-high 152 receiving yards on senior day. He scored with a 27-yard grab during the fourth quarter, the final highlight in his excellent outing that handed Tagovailoa his 50th career passing touchdown, more than any Terp in the school’s history.

Tagovailoa limped off the field just before halftime, but he returned after the break, continuing to lead the offense and break a record while jogging gingerly between plays. Tagovailoa finished with 342 yards on 25-of-37 passing before Eric Najarian relived him late in the game. Billy Edwards Jr., the Terps’ backup quarterback, was not available because of an ankle injury. The Terps were also without leading receiver Rakim Jarrett, who missed the game with a knee injury.

Though Maryland leaned heavily on Tagovailoa’s arm, redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby found the end zone three times. He finished with 70 rushing yards and propelled Maryland to its comfortable lead early with two first-half scores from the 1-yard line and another in the third quarter from the 8.

Maryland notched seven regular season wins for the first time since 2014, and if the Terps win their bowl game, they will finish with eight total wins for the first time since 2010. Maryland’s seventh regular season win triggered a one-year contract extension for Locksley, with his deal now running through 2027.

After Maryland honored its seniors during a pregame ceremony, Dontay Demus Jr., in his fifth season with the Terps, became the seventh player in program history to amass at least 2,000 career receiving yards. He had a quiet outing with just 13 yards but managed to reach that key milestone. Kicker Chad Ryland, another fifth-year player who transferred from Eastern Michigan, had a standout senior day by making all three of his field goal attempts.

The Rutgers offense had a dreadful showing with just 135 yards and gave Maryland’s defense the opportunity to shine. The Scarlet Knights finished the first half with 59 yards, two first downs, an 0-for-7 clip on third down and no points. Six of their drives before the break ended with punts, including five that failed to pick up a first down. Rutgers’s most successful series went 22 yards before it ended with a failed attempt to convert a fourth down.

The Terps needed time before they capitalized, despite having a much more efficient offense from the start. During the first quarter, Maryland had two drives into Rutgers territory that were derailed by fumbles. Finally, the Terps turned their next methodical series into Hemby’s first touchdown and cruised from there.

