Maryland women bounce back with win over Towson

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After Diamond Miller air balled a floater and committed her fifth foul in the process during Friday’s upset loss to DePaul, the senior was hungry to bounce back. Miller didn’t disappoint, scoring 10 points in the first half and finishing with a game-high 20 in an 81-70 win over Towson on Saturday during the second day of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

No. 14 Maryland played fast early and held the lead for the majority of the contest. The Terps (5-2) led for just under 33 minutes over the Tigers (3-2).

“We had a great opportunity today, so I just knew I can’t go back in time,” Miller said. “All I could do was focus on what I had to do today.”

Faith Masonius continued having success in Fort Myers, posting 14 points. She also had six rebounds and three assists, two of which where she found a driving Abby Meyers, who finished with 11 points. Masonius has finished in double figures in four of the previous five games.

“Faith is a glue player,” Miller said. “She does the things that nobody wants to do. She does it consistently, and that’s why she has to stay on the court. It’s cool to see her have this role, because last year she got hurt, and she wasn’t able to do that. The fact that she’s bounced back the way she has, I’m so happy and proud of her.”

In the losing effort for Towson, Skye Williams paced the team with 19 points. The Tigers’ leading scorer, Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, had 16 points on 6-of-24 shooting. India Johnston had 17 points off the bench.

Maryland will take on Pittsburgh on Sunday in hopes of finishing 2-1 in the Sunshine State before entering December with a pair of premier matchups against No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 3 Connecticut.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Pushing the pace

From the start, Maryland opted to play fast and match Towson’s pressure offensively, with Shyanne Sellers running the point for some of those runs early on.

Sellers, who made her second start of the season after coming off the bench Friday, closed with 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 5-for-9 shooting. She also had a pair of steals and was the linchpin in Maryland’s press defense early in the game.

“I kind of just wanted to do the same thing I usually do,” Sellers said. “Bring defensive energy, redirect plays, and just be there for my team and help them push the pace.”

Maryland Coach Brenda Frese liked what she got from her decision to change lineups, with Sellers in and Lavender Briggs out.

“I thought Shy did a phenomenal job as the head of that press for us defensively,” Frese said. “She brought the motor, and she does every time. She’s super aggressive, and it gives us some great energy on top of the press. She’s quite honestly been our third guard that has continued to show up every night to be able to produce on both ends of the floor.”

Familiar faces reunite

Towson Coach Laura Harper played for Frese at Maryland from 2004-08. The two shared a moment before and after the game, meeting with a hug at midcourt during the postgame handshake line.

“It was an honor to play against Brenda Frese,” Harper said. “Everything I am pretty much is because of her, and my experiences at Maryland. I truly believe the championship culture and quality of person I am, I owe it to her. It’s just a blessing to be able to sit on the other side and share the floor with her.”

Added Frese: “It’s always a special time when you get to go against one of your former players with Laura Harper. We have Joe Glowacki who worked with us and is there just doing a tremendous job at Towson. I love what they’re building. They’re going to do some pretty incredible things. I thought they had a terrific game plan.”

Cooke closes strong

Freshman guard Gia Cooke took advantage of her minutes, which mostly came in the second half. Cooke led the Terps with 6 points in the fourth quarter, matching Sellers’s point total in the final frame.

Elisa Pinzan, whom Cooke replaced, logged 16 minutes in the first half while finishing the game with 19 minutes total. Cooke had 14 minutes across the final 20 minutes, adding three assists and a pair of rebounds. Pinzan ended with 5 points.

“I didn’t think she was necessarily hurting us,” Frese said of Pinzan. “I thought with Gigi’s speed, we needed some of that. You’re seeing Faith, and the box outs that are taking place, and she’s able to fly in there, and get some of those loose-ball rebounds. She’s really, really fast, and I thought Gigi played a phenomenal floor general game. That’s what we need. She was poised, she was patient, she pushed when she needed to, that’s huge for us as our freshmen continue to gain experience.”

