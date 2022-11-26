Michigan does it again, blasts Ohio State to solidify playoff spot

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS — Michigan proved that last season’s upset of Ohio State wasn’t an outlier Saturday, handing the No. 2 Buckeyes yet another defeat — this one, a 45-23 rout on their hallowed home turf. No. 3 Michigan hadn’t won at Ohio Stadium since 2000. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the Wolverines rallied from a halftime deficit and did so without star tailback Blake Corum, who limped off after two carries, presumably still ailing form a knee injury suffered the previous week.

Coach Jim Harbaugh proved his squad could win another way, on the arm of a quarterback who’s on no one’s Heisman shortlist, sophomore J.J. McCarthy, who fired touchdown throws of 69, 75 and 45 yards and ran for another score.

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards more than compensated for Corum’s absence, putting the game away down the stretch with touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards.

Ohio State’s Heisman contender quarterback C.J. Stroud did what he could, throwing for 349 yard on 31-of-48 passing, but finished with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Advertisement

With the upset, the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) clinched a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten championship in Indianapolis and all but assured themselves of a berth in the College Football Playoff.

It was a seesaw battle that delivered on the massive pregame hype — all of it warranted, considering the stakes and enmity.

Saturday’s clash marked the first time since 2006 that Ohio State and Michigan met as unbeatens.

Dangling in the balance: Not only the Big Ten championship and national playoff berths, but also the résumés of a Heisman contender on each squad (Corum and Stroud) and those of the respective coaches, Ryan Day and Harbaugh, who well know that no matter what their team’s record is, failing to defeat their conference rival is regarded as a demerit that boosters can tolerate for only so long.

Advertisement

Despite their unblemished records, both teams entered the game with questions.

For Michigan, Corum’s readiness was the paramount concern after he tweaked his left knee the previous week against Illinois.

For Ohio State (11-1, 8-1), the question was whether Stroud, whose 35 passing touchdowns were tied for the most in the Football Subdivision entering the game, could conjure his magic in the face of Michigan’s top-ranked defense.

And both teams’ journeys to their regular season ending showdown were a bit suspect: Neither had faced an opponent of this caliber.

In the end, Michigan was the more inventive and composed team, while Ohio State, so desperate to avenge last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor, made its job harder with rash second-half penalties as the momentum swung in the Wolverines’ direction.

Advertisement

Ohio State scored on its first two possessions to take a 10-3 lead and outgained Michigan in the first half, 315 yards to 214.

But while the Buckeyes defense muzzled a Michigan run game that sorely missed Corum, it paid dearly for underestimating Michigan’s passing attack.

Stymied on the ground and trailing 10-3, Michigan’s McCarthy erupted. In a two-minute span, he hit Cornelius Johnson for touchdown throws of 69 and 75 yards on back-to-back possessions.

The first knotted the score and brought the raucous crowd of 106,787 to a hush.

The second, which followed 12 seconds after Ohio State had inched ahead with a field goal, gave the Wolverines their first lead, with 5:24 remaining in the half.

Stroud answered 95 seconds later with a 42-yard strike to Marvin Harrison Jr. that reclaimed the lead, 20-17.

Advertisement

Michigan squandered a chance to knot it before the break, and Ohio State took a three-point lead into halftime.

It was short-lived. McCarthy continued his heroics — this time, connecting with an unlikely target, freshman tight end Colston Loveland for a 42-yard score.

Ohio State penalties undermined the promising drive that followed.

As the third quarter wound down, backup tailback Kalel Mullings flashed his arm skills, lofting a pass for a first down that took the Wolverines to Ohio State’s 23. Another penalty — defensive pass interference — helped Michigan’s cause as the quarter ended. And McCarthy ran for the 3-yard score that gave Michigan its first two-score lead, up 31-20, with 13:10 remaining.

With a would-be touchdown pass from the Michigan 4 broken up in the end zone, the Buckeyes settled for a field goal, making it 31-23, with 7:23 remaining.

Twelve seconds later, Edwards streaked 75 yards to put Ohio State further in arrears, 38-23.

The game’s first turnover followed, with Stroud picked off by edge rusher Taylor Upshaw.

From there, it was a tape-loop of Buckeye nightmares. Edwards, again, sped the full length of the field for another score, and Stroud was intercepted again.

GiftOutline Gift Article