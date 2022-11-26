World Cup live updates Tunisia vs. Australia to start a new day in Qatar

Saturday at the World Cup features the return of Lionel Messi and Argentina, who have work to do in a Group C match against Mexico (at 2 p.m. Eastern) after their stunning upset loss against Saudi Arabia in their group opener Tuesday. The Saudis meet Poland at 8 a.m. with a chance to continue to wreak havoc on the group. The two Group D matches on the schedule pit Tunisia and Australia and 5 a.m., and European rivals France and Denmark at 11 a.m.
World Cup in Qatar
