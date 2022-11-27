Aaron Rodgers leaves Packers’ game in Philadelphia with oblique injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the Green Bay Packers’ game Sunday night at Philadelphia because of what the team called an injury to an oblique muscle on his right side. The four-time league MVP was playing with a broken right thumb, and he and the Packers have been suffering through a mostly miserable season.

Backup Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick, took over in the fourth quarter with the Packers trailing the Eagles 37-23. The Packers were trying to avoid a loss that would drop them to 4-8. Love connected with Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown catch on his first possession.

Rodgers left the field and headed to the locker room after being examined on the sideline. He later was shown walking from the locker room without his jersey.

Rodgers turns 39 this week. He announced in March that he would return to the Packers for this season. He and the team shortly thereafter completed a three-year contract extension worth more than $150 million. He has won the NFL’s past two MVP awards.

Jordan Love enters the game at QB. #GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/NAhrB8SYgO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2022

