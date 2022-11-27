Kendall Fuller’s interception lets Commanders survive for third straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For weeks, Ron Rivera has tried to temper the enthusiasm. His Washington Commanders upset the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on the road — and then the coach cautioned that they hadn’t achieved anything yet. The Commanders followed with a convincing win at the Houston Texans — and then he reminded them that they still hadn’t fully arrived.

Rivera, a self-described optimist, has long preached caution while trying to revive Washington on the field, a task now deep in its third season. But there rarely has been a better reminder than the game itself.

On Sunday afternoon, amid steady rain at FedEx Field, Rivera’s emerging Commanders notched a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons that easily could’ve been a loss because of their mistakes — turnovers, costly penalties, missed tackles, busted coverages, communication failures and stalled drives. But cornerback Kendall Fuller’s diving interception in the end zone with 58 seconds left let the Commanders (7-5) hold on for their third straight win.

Rivera notched his 100th victory (including the playoffs) as an NFL head coach, and Washington remained in prime position for a postseason spot. Atlanta fell to 5-7.

The urgency that had become a signature of Washington’s swarming defense was missing until it preserved the win in the closing seconds. Defensive tackle Daron Payne deflected a pass by Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota that Fuller intercepted, prompting the crowd to erupt.

The Commanders were good enough, even after mental lapses by the offense — especially by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who had passes sail into double or triple coverage to draw gasps from the crowd.

“Wake up, Heinicke!” one fan yelled from Section 208 after he launched a third-quarter pass to the sideline for wide receiver Terry McLaurin that was nearly intercepted. “Wake up!”

Heinicke completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for an 88.7 rating — a line that belied his errant play. And Washington’s defense was gashed for 167 rushing yards.

But after Fuller’s interception, Tress Way, the Commanders’ Pro Bowl-worthy punter, sealed the win when he was knocked down for a running-into-the-kicker penalty. That punt followed a 45-yard beauty in the third quarter that was downed at Atlanta’s 5-yard line. For years, Way has been Washington’s most reliable player, and in a game full of reminders, he showed again why he’s so valuable.

He wasn’t the only player to come through Sunday, but many of the Commanders’ big plays were masked by bigger mistakes.

There was the face mask penalty on rookie cornerback Christian Holmes, who started in place of Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) that turned a 15-yard run into a 20-yard play and put the Falcons on the 5-yard line in the second quarter. The Falcons, who had 60 rushing yards on that drive alone, capped it with a four-yard pass from Mariota to a wide-open MyCole Pruitt in the back corner of the end zone as Washington’s defense appeared befuddled. That gave the Falcons a 10-7 lead.

On Atlanta’s subsequent drive, with the teams tied at 10, Washington stuffed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on a fourth-and-one run up the middle — Jonathan Allen pushed back a double team before wrapping his arms around the running back — to give the ball back to the offense at the Atlanta 47-yard line in the half’s waning seconds.

But on first down, Heinicke threw a pass up the middle that landed in the hands of linebacker Mykal Walker, ending the Commanders’ chances of taking a halftime lead. But the Falcons fell short, too; Younghoe Koo’s 58-yard field goal attempt was short as the teams headed to halftime tied.

Despite the miscues, Washington’s play was hardly lacking. There were highlights — big runs, impressive passes, critical stops. But there was little consistency, ensuring the highs would be followed by lows.

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. posted his first career touchdown catch, a 14-yarder, in the first quarter by running through a defender en route, hyping Heinicke like never before.

Early in the third, Robinson broke loose again, this time for a 21-yard run on third down. But then guard Andrew Nowell committed a holding penalty and, two plays later, Heinicke nearly was intercepted.

Washington turned back to the running game on its subsequent drive, and the backs helped Heinicke to the 16-yard line before he found tight end John Bates in the end zone to put Washington ahead. But a mistake followed then, too: Joey Slye, who has been clutch in recent weeks, launched his extra-point attempt wide right, keeping the Commanders’ lead at 16-10.

Atlanta responded with a pair of chunk plays — a 14-yard catch and 21-yard run — but the drive stalled. Koo’s 48-yard field goal brought Atlanta within 16-13.

Throughout Washington’s run with Heinicke as its starter — the Commanders are 5-1 under him after Sunday’s win — Rivera’s praise of the quarterback has almost always included a referendum. The team is winning. The players rally around him. The lulls of the early season have dissipated into a thrilling run that could send Washington to the playoffs. But it won’t come without anxiety.

Heinicke plays with a reckless abandon that at times teeters on foolish. His safety net has been Washington’s defense and, lately, its revived running game. The Commanders on Sunday notched a season-high 176 rushing yards, 105 of which came from Robinson.

With Heinicke erratic, the ground game was the driving force for Washington’s offense, but it couldn’t eliminate a persistent problem: finishing. Washington settled for field goals on two drives, including an 11-play drive in the third and fourth quarters that sputtered because of a pass interference penalty on wideout Curtis Samuel. Slye capped it with a 45-yard field goal that expanded Washington’s lead to 19-13.

The defense needed less than two minutes to get off the field, thanks to a sack by defensive end Montez Sweat, but Washington’s offense returned to the sideline even more quickly after a three-and-out. That inefficiency gave the Falcons more than five minutes to put together the game-winning drive, which they nearly did — until Payne and Fuller turned in the win-preserving play.

