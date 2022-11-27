NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carson Wentz returned to practice this week, but Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future after Washington went 4-1 in Wentz’s absence. With five wins in their past six games, the Commanders enter Sunday’s showdown with Atlanta at 6-5, a half-game out of the NFC’s final playoff spot. The Falcons are right behind them, at 5-6.
Washington’s running game has fueled the team’s resurgence, but Heinicke could be poised for a big day against an Atlanta defense that’s allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. Terry McLaurin has been Heinicke’s top target, with 28 catches for 425 yards over the past five weeks.