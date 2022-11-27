Germany, clinging to life in the World Cup, manages a draw against Spain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KHOR, Qatar — With a big whew near closing time, Germany upped its chances to do something rarer than rare in its decorated World Cup history. It still can climb out of the crypt just before the lid shuts. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight A 1-1 draw with Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in a match of European bigwigs left the Germans on one point in two matches and still at the bottom of Group E, yet sitting down there with hope. Nobody has qualified or bowed out yet in this Group of Life, so if Germany can defeat Costa Rica, which has three points, maybe it can pip Japan, which also has three points, if Japan loses to Spain, which has four.

If it loses to Costa Rica, Germany would go out in the group stage for a second straight World Cup, something unthinkable in a legacy with the previous 16 World Cups yielding four titles, four runner-up finishes, three third-place finishes and nothing worse than quarterfinals except that nuisance in 1982, when it got stuck in that muddle then called the “second group stage.”

On November 27, the World Cup continued with four games in Group E and Group F. Here are the results. (Video: The Washington Post)

Its eternal reliability has teetered here, just another of the oddities of an odd World Cup given it arrived losing only once in the 15 matches since Manager Hansi Flick moved from Bayern Munich in August 2021 to succeed Joachim Low, who had managed Germany for most of forever. A 1-0 lead over Japan in the opener turned into a dramatic 2-1 defeat and the customary brief period of national analysis among humans facing such matters.

Things looked really deflated through 80 minutes on Sunday night, when Germany trailed Spain 1-0 and looked almost bound to reach the third match with zero points, meaning it still would be alive thanks to Costa Rica’s mind-altering 1-0 upset of Japan on Sunday.

Then Germany, which had hatched fewer plays than picturesque Spain, hatched a play on 83 minutes as another curtain started dropping. Two Bayern Munich guys figured much. Leroy Sané, who came on as a substitution on 70 minutes, sent a pass up the right side into a small thicket before Jamal Musiala, that marvel aged 19, pried it loose and continued through the right side of the box.

Right there next to Musiala ran Niclas Fullkrug, a 29-year-old who has all of three caps for the national team. Fullkrug, the Werder Bremen forward who became one of the oldest players to get called to the German team for a first time, just debuted seemingly hours ago in a pre-World Cup friendly against Oman. Now he blasted a ball from the right up to the roof on the left, and Germany had its first non-loss here.

Then it had more energy from there, but couldn’t quite nab a win.

But as 68,895 witnessed the big-time against the big-time, Spain had seemed the more resurgent through the early and middle parts. Bummed with its failure to elude group play in 2014 and its dreary loss to Russia in the round of 16 in 2018, Spain followed on its 7-0 win over Costa Rica by providing some beautiful stuff at points. That included something to see on seven minutes, when a patient attack passed along the top of the box until Dani Olmo rocketed one that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had to slap to the underside of the crossbar, from which it caromed strangely off.

A goal finally came on 62 minutes, when Olmo slid a ball on the left to Jordi Alba, who crossed gorgeously to another goal-scoring substitute, Alvaro Morata, who had come on in the 54th minute. When Morata outraced defender Niklas Sule and ticked it up and in just inside the left post, Germany looked somewhere close to hopeless.

Then finally it got hope.

