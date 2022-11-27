Raiders’ Josh Jacobs wins game, rewrites record book with epic OT run

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With an epic overtime gallop Sunday, Josh Jacobs didn’t just deliver his Las Vegas Raiders a stunning road win. He also ran himself into the history books. The Raiders and host Seattle Seahawks were tied at 34 in the extra session when Jacobs took a handoff, found a hole on the right side and broke loose for an 86-yard touchdown that gave Las Vegas a 40-34 victory. It brought his rushing total for the game to 229 rushing yards, to go with 74 receiving yards.

Jacobs became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with over 225 yards on the ground and over 70 through the air in a game (per NFL Research). He also set a Raiders single-game record for rushing yards, breaking a mark of 227 set by Napoleon Kaufman in 1997.

86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game! #LVvsSEA pic.twitter.com/F4aSUw09MM — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

“It was really cool to see that,” Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said of the performance by Jacobs, a fourth-year player who was a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019.

“Josh was really terrific today,” Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said. “He had a great game, and we didn’t tackle as well as we needed to and we didn’t scheme as well as we needed to.”

Making Jacobs’s day all the more impressive was the fact that he had picked up a calf injury during a midweek practice that caused the Raiders to list him as questionable for the game. Rather than sit out the contest, though, he played a workhorse role with a career-high 33 carries, plus six receptions.

“It’s kind of crazy, coming in and not knowing if I was going to play, looking the guys in the eyes and telling them they’re going to get everything they’ve got in me,” Jacobs said after the game.

By piling up 303 yards from scrimmage, Jacobs became just the 11th NFL player to hit the 300 mark in that category in a game. Having already scored a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his overtime end zone visit made him the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the same game (per ESPN).

“He’s hard to bring down. He’s a tough runner with good balance. You’ve really got to wrap him up,” Seattle defensive tackle Shelby Harris said of Jacobs. “He’s not one of those backs that gets touched and falls. He makes his money off of breaking tackles and getting those extra yards.”

The stiff arm. The run. The touchdown. That's just @iAM_JoshJacobs.



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/2LDr77FQHj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 27, 2022

Before Sunday, Jacobs had never recorded a touchdown run of more than 28 yards. He went over that mark twice in Seattle, most emphatically with his game-winning jaunt.

Unfortunately for most viewers outside of the CBS markets already showing the game, per a flood of complaints on social media, they did not see the overtime play live. The NFL’s RedZone channel stopped its coverage before Jacobs scored his touchdown, and many who switched to their CBS affiliate in hopes of catching the end of the game instead were treated to the latest episode of “60 Minutes.”

RedZone host Scott Hanson subsequently apologized online for having mistakenly encouraged his audience to watch the conclusion of Raiders-Seahawks on CBS.

Josh Jacobs gained +77 rushing yards over expected on his walk-off 86-yard TD run, the most by a RB over the last two seasons.



Jacobs reached a top speed of 20.43 mph on the play, the fastest speed of his career.#LVvsSEA | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ywdR3PaE6w — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 28, 2022

Writing on Twitter that he “found out *after the show* that CBS was not carrying” the game nationally, Hanson said: “Please believe me, I would never intentionally mislead you, our loyal viewers. There is no one on earth (that I know of) who wants to show you more football than I do. However: I am an employee — not the boss. I have orders just like many of you do at your jobs.”

When he wasn’t handing the ball to Jacobs, Carr was posting some impressive numbers of his own. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, albeit with two interceptions. The Raiders’ team total of 576 net yards was the fourth most in franchise history (per the Associated Press).

Jacobs’s eye-popping day brought his season rushing total to a league-best 1,159 yards. The only Raider to win an NFL single-season rushing title was Marcus Allen in 1985.

