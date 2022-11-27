Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane by Miami police

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight out of Miami on Sunday morning after police were called to the airport. A statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers were dispatched to a “medical emergency” at Miami International Airport. Beckham, who is a free agent, appeared to be “coming in and out of consciousness” while flight attendants tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt before departure, police said.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue,” police said in a statement. “Upon the officers’ arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident.”

Police added that Beckham, 30, was escorted to an area of the terminal “where he made other arrangements.” There was no indication Beckham was cited for the incident.

In response to a request for comment, American Airlines stated one of its planes “returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt.” The customer, not specifically identified by the airline, was said to have been removed, after which the flight departed approximately two hours later than scheduled.

After the incident, Beckham shared several comments on Twitter, including: “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me … I’ve seen it alll.”

Beckham added “comedy hr.” in another tweet, with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man. pic.twitter.com/9w6Y2X0sE4 — CG (@TheMalibuArtist) November 27, 2022

Beckham was last seen on a football field helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in February. He tore an ACL during that game and only recently received medical clearance, per reports, to engage in football activities.

Having signed a one-year contract with the Rams in the middle of last season, after he was released by the Cleveland Browns and cleared waivers, Beckham has not been on an NFL roster thus far this season.

A report Sunday morning by NFL.com cited sources in saying Beckham was set to begin meeting with teams about joining them this season, starting this week with the New York Giants, who drafted him in 2014 before trading the former LSU star to the Browns in 2019. The website also reported Beckham planned on meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in early December and will visit the Buffalo Bills.

Beckham’s best years came with the Giants, for whom he burst on the scene and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, setting league receiving records for early career production along the way. His meteoric rise was slowed, however, by a season-ending fractured ankle in 2017, and a quad injury limited him to 12 games the following season, after which he was dealt to Cleveland amid signs that New York’s front office was unhappy with some of Beckham’s off-field behavior.

Still one of the NFL’s most high-profile stars, Beckham never seemed to fit in with the Browns, but he had a resurgence in Los Angeles, where he still maintains a residence. The flight from which Beckham was removed Sunday was headed to Los Angeles and eventually arrived at its destination, approximately two hours after originally planned (per FlightAware).

